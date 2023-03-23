Southern Indiana coroner arrested, accused of meth and fentanyl possession

The Knox County, Indiana, coroner was arrested Wednesday night and preliminarily charged with possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine, Indiana State Police said.

In a Thursday morning news release, ISP claimed investigators executed a search warrant at the Vincennes home of 40-year-old Karen Donovan and "located methamphetamine and fentanyl."

Donovan faces charges of possession of meth, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (fentanyl) and official misconduct, all Level 6 felonies. She was taken to the Knox County jail, but has since posted bond.

The case against Donovan hadn't been entered in court records as of Thursday morning. In the news release, ISP says the investigation against her began in April 2022, after law enforcement received "information of misconduct."

Donovan, a Republican, was elected coroner in 2020 after unseating Democrat incumbent Brian Hagan. The Vincennes Sun-Commercial described her as a "political newcomer" who worked as a surgical tech before taking various city jobs in Vincennes.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Indiana coroner arrested and accused of meth and fentanyl possession