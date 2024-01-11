Southern Indiana emergency agencies prepare for winter weather

Jan. 11—SOUTHERN INDIANA — Colder weather along with accumulating snowfall is in the forecast for Southern Indiana in the coming days, and local agencies are getting ready for the arctic blast.

Wednesday weather predictions called for heavy rainfall Friday with a break Saturday before temperatures fall Sunday. Some forecasts called for up to 5 inches of snow by the end of Sunday. Temperatures are expected to drop into the single digits by Monday.

"We're still working with our National Weather Service partners to determine the impact to the county," said Gavan Hebner, Clark County Emergency Management Agency's director. "We haven't had any numbers or know how bad things will be. However, they know that it's going to be very active weather from somewhere on Friday into Tuesday."

Clark and Floyd emergency management officials said they will discuss the situation with the NWS this week.

The White Flag Shelter is located at Culbertson Baptist Church, 4007 Grant Line Road, New Albany. The shelter provides a place to go for those who are seeking to get out of the weather or who need an overnight stay.

In Clark County, the emergency management agency will work with its public safety partners to determine if they will have a need to set up warming stations.

Floyd County will work with the Salvation Army on setting up warming stations for those who need it.

"If people are driving back and forth to work, they need to have a blanket and stuff in their car," said Kent Barrow, director of the Floyd County Emergency Management Agency. "Keep their windows rolled up if they're broke down and have (their vehicle) running so the fumes don't come back into the car."

Barrow also said that if people use a generator for their house if they lose power to keep it outside so the fumes do not get trapped in their home. He also encouraged people to check in on their neighbors during the cold weather.

People are also advised to pay attention to the forecast from trusted sources, Hebner said. Local news meteorologist or the National Weather Service are some of the best sources to go to, he added.

"If you have to go out and travel, just prepare for travel emergencies," Hebner said. "Have an emergency vehicle kit ready, wear warm clothing and limit your exposure to cold temperatures. When driving, slow down and leave plenty of distance between yourself and other drivers to stop and avoid any accidents."

Winter Driving Tips from Indiana State Police

—Tires — As outside temperatures drop, so does tire inflation pressure. Ensure your tires are correctly inflated to the recommended pressures. To find the recommended pressure for your vehicle, check the label on the driver's side door jamb or in the owner's manual. Don't use the tire pressure listed on the tire's side, as this is generally the maximum pressure, not the recommended pressure. The tread should be at least 2/32 inch or greater on all tires. Remember your spare!

—Snow tires? — All-weather tires are great for everyday use, but tests have shown that snow tires can significantly increase your traction on snow and ice compared to all-season tires. All-wheel drive, traction control, and other computerized systems on your car are great for helping to maintain or regain traction, but they won't increase your traction.

—Battery — Your car's battery is also negatively affected by cold temperatures. Now is an excellent time to check your battery and charging system.

—Wipers — Worn or damaged wipers are no match for snow and ice. Check and replace them if needed.

—Wiper Fluid — It is easy to empty your washer reservoir during heavy snow or on a slushy roadway. Make sure to top it off now with a winter-grade fluid.

—Emergency Kit — Crashes, breakdowns, and getting stuck on an unplowed road can happen even for the safest drivers. Don't be caught off guard: have an emergency kit with a blanket, flashlight, jumper cables, road flares, or emergency lights available. You may also want to pack a small shovel and some kitty litter or sand to help get unstuck.

When you hit the road

—Ensure you dress appropriately when headed out: coat, gloves, hat? That quick trip to the store could turn into an hours' wait for a wrecker or to dig yourself out.

—Clear your windows and lights of snow and ice and make sure you can see and BE SEEN.

—Leave early.

—Slow down.

—Increase your following distance. Instead of your normal three-second distance, increase it to eight or ten seconds on slick roadways.

—Accelerate and brake slowly and smoothly.

—Turn off your cruise control.

—Buckle UP/Phone Down

—Be patient and courteous with others.

—Don't crowd snowplows or drive beside the truck on two-lane roads. Indiana Department of Transportation employees work very hard to keep the roads moving; give them the space they need.

—Check on family and neighbors who may not be capable of driving in winter conditions.

—We're all in this together!