Southern Indiana law enforcement arrest man connected to violent crime in Pennsylvania

Jan. 12—MEMPHIS — Southern Indiana law enforcement entities pursued and arrested a violent crime suspect who traveled more than 400 miles.

According to a news release from the Jeffersonville Police Department, a Pennsylvania man, Andrew G. Vega, was arrested Thursday night after a pursuit with officers.

"I applaud my officers and the assisting law enforcement agencies for their timely response, which resulted in the suspect being strategically contained in an arranged perimeter," said JPD Chief Kenny Kavanaugh in the news release. "Ultimately, law enforcement in Southern Indiana apprehended a dangerous person, who was roaming the streets in several different communities."

Information was sent to JPD officers Sgt. Denver Leverett and Patrolman Hunter Powell from Somerset, Pennsylvania authorities of Vega being in the Southern Indiana area.

Vega was apparently operating a vehicle linked to a "violent shooting" that happened in Somerset.

The officers then attempted to stop Vega near Veterans Parkway around 7:24 p.m. It states that Vega complied at first by stopping and pulling over, but then drove away, resulting in a pursuit on I-65 north for around 12 miles.

It states that the Clark County Sheriff's Office, Clarksville Police Department, Sellersburg Police Department and Indiana State Police all assisted in the pursuit.

He stopped at the Memphis exit, and ran way from his vehicle. It states that officers established a perimeter, knowing that the suspect was armed, and found him "within minutes," and he was taken into custody "without incident" at around 9:04 p.m.

"They demonstrated excellent judgment by choosing not to engage the suspect, considering the totality of the circumstances, their direct knowledge, and the nature of the previous violent crime in Pennsylvania," the release states.

Kavanaugh said in the release that Clark County Sheriff Scottie Maples called the regional SWAT team and Clark County Emergency Management, and they assisted with locating Vega.

The investigation is ongoing. JPD impounded Vega's vehicle and are working with the Somerset Police Department and the Somerset Prosecuting District Attorney's Office.

The release states that the individual was booked at the Clark County jail on a $100,000 bond set by Clark Circuit No. 2 Judge Brad Jacobs. He's being charged with resisting law enforcement and reckless driving.