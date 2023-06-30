Southern Indiana man facing attempted murder charge out on bond

Jun. 29—SOUTHERN INDIANA — A Southern Indiana man facing an attempted murder charge is out on bond.

Jordan Cunningham, 22, is accused of shooting his wife in the chest in Sellersburg in February.

Court records indicate a total of $350,000 was paid in both Clark and Floyd counties on Tuesday to cover the cash-only bonds placed on Cunningham. Cunningham is facing charges in both counties connected to the shooting.

His bond in Clark County was set at $250,000. He requested it be reduced to $25,000 at a hearing on March 1, however Clark Circuit Court No. 1 Judge Nick Karaffa denied that request a few days later.

In Clark County, Cunningham is charged with felonies included attempted murder, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery.

According to the Clark County Sheriff's Office law enforcement was called to the Autumn Ridge Subdivision in Sellersburg on Feb. 20 for a reported shooting.

Cunningham and his wife don't reside in that subdivision and the victim was visiting a relative, according to the CCSO.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with a single gunshot wound to the chest and she survived the injuries.

Cunningham's Floyd County charges, for aggravated battery and domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury, are related to what investigations said lead up to the shooting.

The probable cause affidavit in the Floyd County case said Cunningham's wife told police he attacked her at their home in Georgetown on Feb. 20 before shooting her at a family member's home in Sellersburg on the same day.

According to the probable cause affidavit Cunningham was sending the victim threatening text messages all day before the shooting and he physically attacked her inside their home in Floyd County while she was trying to leave.

After the shooting, a doctor at University of Louisville Hospital told the victim she'd sustained multiple broken ribs, and those injuries were not related to the gunshot wounds later in the day. The domestic battery charge is related to the rib injuries.

At Cunningham's bond hearing in Floyd County both Floyd County Prosecutor Chris Lane and and CCSO Detective Bradley Kramer argued for a high bond in the case and said they thought he was a flight risk and a danger to both the victim and community.

During that hearing Cunningham's attorney, Bart Betteau, argued for a lower bond for his client, citing Cunningham's lack of criminal history as well as his strong relationship with his family.

Cunningham's grandfather, James Wagner, testified as a witness in his defense at the hearing and said his grandson made a mistake and, "he'd never think of running away."

Floyd County Judge Richard Striegel set Cunningham's bond at $100,000 cash-only, in Floyd Superior Court No. 3 at the hearing.

Court records indicate a jury trial for Cunningham's Clark County charges is scheduled for Aug. 22.