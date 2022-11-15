Southern Indiana police respond to two pursuits in 24 hours

Nov. 14—SOUTHERN INDIANA — Southern Indiana police were involved in two pursuits in 24 hours over the weekend.

Two people went to the hospital following a chase that ended in Clark County on Sunday afternoon.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls said ISP was called to do crash support at the scene at the base of the Interstate 65 ramp at Lewis and Clark Parkway in Clarksville.

Huls said the suspect collided with the rear of a Clark County Sheriff's Office vehicle on the ramp, went around that vehicle, and then hit other vehicles at the intersection at the bottom of the ramp.

ISP did crash support for four vehicles.

"Then the sheriff's vehicle she had originally struck on the ramp attempted to stop her, and stopped her from being able to take off into Clarksville," Huls said.

Video from people at the scene shows a red unmarked police vehicle hit the suspect's vehicle, bringing it to a stop.

"No one was seriously hurt," Huls said. "Two were taken with a complaint of pain to the hospital."

Clarksville Police and the CCSO responded to the scene, Huls said.

The pursuit started in Floyd County and jail records show the suspect, Lori Ann Phillipy, was booked into the Clark County jail on Sunday.

The first pursuit was reported Saturday.

Police fired at least one shot during the chase that ended in the arrests of New Albany residents Chance L. Money, 36, and Jessica N. Holliday, 36.

According to ISP Sgt. Stephen Wheeles, the pair was initially approached by the Seymour Police Department after someone called authorities to report attempted theft at the Seymour Home Depot store around 3 p.m. Saturday.

Officers arrived on the scene as the suspects left the area in a U-Haul truck and eventually lead police from multiple agencies on a 30-minute pursuit across Jackson, Scott and Clark counties.

Police said Money was driving the vehicle and drove the U-Haul through the median on I-65 in southern Jackson County. At this point the suspect continued fleeing southbound in the northbound lanes of the highway toward oncoming traffic.

An ISP trooper from the Versailles post entered the median crossover near mile-marker 34 in northern Scott County and attempted to place a tire deflation device in the roadway in the path of the U-Haul. Money then drove through the median toward the trooper and the trooper fired at least one round from his handgun in the U-Haul's direction. No one was struck or injured by the shot.

Money then drove back into the southbound lanes of I-65 and continued fleeing through Scott County and into Clark County, where he eventually came to a stop near mile-marker nine, in the area of Sellersburg.

Both suspects were taken into custody and booked into the Clark County jail.

They both had warrants in Clark County. At the time of the arrest Holliday had a protection order out against Money.

Money was initially held on felony charges of invasion of privacy, criminal recklessness with a vehicle, resisting law enforcement and two misdemeanor drug charges, in addition to the Clark County warrant.

Holliday was taken to the jail on two misdemeanor drug charges in addition to the warrant out of Clark County.

The News and Tribune has contacted the CCSO for more information on these incidents.