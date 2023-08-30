Southern Indiana resident still at-large following FBI drug bust

Aug. 29—SOUTHERN INDIANA — Men from Georgetown, Jeffersonville and Corydon are among the 34 people facing federal drug and gun charges as part of the FBI's Operation Frozen River bust that occurred in the region Tuesday.

One of those men, Jason Hill, 40, of Corydon, is still at-large.

Police have arrested Brandon Traughber, 41, of Georgetown, and Dennis Rice, 44, of Jeffersonville.

Hill, Traughber and Rice are all facing various charges connected to conspiring to distribute methamphetamine and trafficking methamphetamine.

Traughber is also facing a federal firearms charge connected to Operation Frozen River.

The charges come after a grand jury in Louisville charged residents of both Kentucky and Indiana with four indictments involving methamphetamine, fentanyl and firearms offenses.

In the first indictment, Thomas Gunter, 39, Desmond Allen, 37, Byron Mayes, 49, David Carter, 41, and Lauren Baum, 31, all of Louisville, along with Traughber, and Hill, are charged with conspiring to distribute methamphetamine.

They are accused of conspiring to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine between Jan. 1, 2021 and Aug. 16 of this year.

In the second indictment, Adrian Hamilton, 51, Antonio O'Neal, 47, Randall Dilley, 49, Keith Dewayne Settles, 51, Coy Tucker, 32, Jaiquinton Wordlaw, 40, Heather Boling, 25, Dontray Bard, 38, Todd Allgood, 54, and Imani Tennyson, 21, all of Louisville, are charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl.

They are accused of conspiring to distribute 50 grams or more of meth and 40 grams or more of a fentanyl mixture between Jan. 1, 2021 and Aug. 16.

The third indictment names Rice, of Jeffersonville, along with Tomerriel Macklin Jr., 23, Damon Fortney, 44, Dominique Kinnard, 33, Curnesha Smith, 30, Derrik Goodman, 26, Bruce Boerner, 56, and Dawn Burns, 55, all of Louisville. The group is charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

They're accused of conspiring to distribute 50 grams or more of meth between March 28 and Aug. 16.

In the final indictment Kendall Shaw, 41, Jaron Collier, 45, Ryan Mitchem, 41, Saentay Sheard, 46, Stephen Piercy, 46, Sean Underwood, 51, Christopher Shanahan, 33, Jason Cheser, 48, and Lacy Elliot, 35, all of Louisville, are charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

They're accused of conspiring to distribute 50 grams or more of meth between Jan. 1, 2021 and Aug. 16.

Officials said 26 of the defendants had been arrested as of Tuesday evening and face court dates in the Western District of Kentucky in the coming days.

If convicted, the defendants face minimum sentences of 10 to 35 years and maximum sentences of life in prison.

The Jeffersonville Police Department aided authorities in the case.