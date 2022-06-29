A Southern Indiana sheriff says he removed attorney's mugshot, arrest info from website

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Sheriff Dave Wedding says he removed the mugshot and charge information of the Vanderburgh County Council's attorney from his jail's website following the man's arrest on suspicion of drunken driving.

Evansville police arrested Jeffrey W. Ahlers, 60, just after midnight Sunday. Ahlers has been attorney for the Vanderburgh County Council — which oversees budgets for county offices, including the sheriff's department and the prosecutor's office — since 1997.

He was booked into the Vanderburgh County jail and posted bond Sunday night. Ahlers' attorney contends he should not be charged in the case.

No charges filed yet by Vanderburgh County Prosecutor

As of Wednesday morning, no charges had been filed in the case by the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's Office. A representative of the prosecutor's office was trying to reach Vanderburgh County Prosecutor Nick Hermann for comment on behalf of the Courier & Press on Wednesday.

And while the incident was noted in the Evansville Police Department's media log – and a probable-cause affidavit was filed by the EPD officer who made the arrest – the information was scrubbed from the Vanderburgh County jail website within a day.

"I took (the mugshot and information) down," Wedding told the Courier & Press on Wednesday. "I have sole control over that site, and all of it is for entertainment value."

A check of the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office website showed that a man arrested on similar charges as Ahlers — and also booked into the jail just after midnight the same day — also posted bond and was released, but his mugshot and arrest information were still on the jail website as of Wednesday morning. Additionally, the prosecutor's office filed charges against that man, Andrew Fox, on Monday morning, and an initial court appearance took place the same day.

Wedding said it's up to the sheriff's office how long mugshot photos stay online and whether they get posted at all.

"There's no law governing the website," Wedding said. "It's something we do as a courtesy. And we could take it all down tomorrow."

The traffic stop that led to Ahlers' arrest occurred near Bellemeade and Dexter avenues. Officer Taylor Merriss, a spokeswoman for the Evansville Police Department, said Ahlers failed field sobriety tests.

"It appears the officer noticed signs of impairment prior to making the stop, taking a wide turn into an outside land and proceeding through a red light," Merriss said. "The officer smelled an alcoholic beverage once he approached the driver and could see that the driver's eyes were glossy."

Breath test administered 90 minutes after traffic stop

Ahlers was not administered a chemical breath test until approximately 90 minutes later due to a high volume of prisoner intakes at the Vanderburgh County jail, Merriss said, adding that such delays are not "out of the norm."

At the time the test was administered, Ahlers' blood-alcohol content was 0.077 percent, according to the probable cause affidavit. That's lower than what's considered legally intoxicated in Indiana — 0.08.

"Regardless of toxicity, you can still be impaired and arrested even if the result is below 0.08 percent," Merriss said. "As time passes, intoxication levels will obviously lower; blood-alcohol levels typically drop at 0.015 percent per hour."

The Courier & Press left a message for Ahlers seeking comment on Wednesday.

"He tested 0.07, there's not a crime there," said Ahlers' attorney, Scott Danks. "(Ahlers) should've been released and taken home. Nobody should be arrested, the crime is 0.08 and above. He should've never been arrested. The prosecutor's office hasn't charged him and they never do in these cases."

"He's already suffered enough and you don't want his mugshot up there when he hasn't committed a crime," Danks added. "There's no way the prosecutor's office is going to charge you with drunk driving when you're under the limit."

Vanderburgh County Council President John Montrastelle also indicated Ahlers may contest the case.

"Jeff has been very good legal counsel for the county council for years, and he's well-liked by the entire seven-member council as far as I know," Montrastelle told the Courier & Press. "We'll just have to see how this plays out and hope for the best."

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Vanderburgh County Council attorney accused of DUI