Southern Indiana superintendents weigh in on school consolidation debate

Jan. 23—SOUTHERN INDIANA — As state leaders debate the topic of school district consolidation, several Southern Indiana superintendents are emphasizing the advantages of smaller school districts.

The Indiana Chamber of Commerce has long advocated for lawmakers to consider incentives for the consolidation of school districts with fewer than 2,000 students.

The chamber commissioned a recent study from Ball State University's Center for Business and Economic Research that highlighted gaps between small districts with enrollment under 2,000 students compared to larger districts.

Although the study has reignited the debate over the issue, consolidation does not appear to be a priority for lawmakers in this year's short legislative session, according to the Indiana Capital Chronicle.

Johnny Budd, superintendent of Borden-Henryville School Corp., said as the leader of a small, rural school district, he cautions against a "one-size-fits-all" approach.

Borden-Henryville has an enrollment of 1,683 students.

"I can tell you there are advantages on both sides — being large or being small," Budd said. "And I think to paint one as right or wrong or the absolute best is irresponsible."

The Ball State study focused on academic performance and opportunities for students.

The report noted that small districts have lower average scores on standardized tests such as the ILEARN, IREAD-3 and SAT assessments and fewer Advanced Placement course options.

It also found that 74% of Indiana school districts with less than 2,000 students have seen declining enrollment over the past decade.

Kevin Brinegar, president and CEO of the Indiana Chamber, said in a Jan. 3 news release that the "research clearly shows a significant negative difference in student learning, course offerings and post-graduation educational opportunities" for small districts.

"It's an uncomfortable reality and problem, but when one in five Hoosier students are enrolled in these very small districts, we are not only hurting these kids and their economic prosperity, but also small communities and our state's future."

Budd does not feel that the study shows the full picture, saying the issue is more complex.

"A lot of times bigger schools from a facility standpoint have more options and resources available," he said. "You can't argue that at all. But on the flip side of that, I think the advantage of those small schools is the personal touch — making sure those kids don't fall through the cracks and [have] that sense of belonging."

Last year, the overall IREAD-3 pass rate was 89.2% for Borden-Henryville, the highest districtwide scores compared to other school systems in Clark and Floyd counties.

"Also, the PSAT test results just came out recently, we found out that as a district, we're above the state average," Budd said. "So there are plenty of areas that we're focused on that we need to improve on, and we are very well aware of that."

"But to say because we're a small school we're not up to the standard, obviously that's a false statement, because we're above the state in a lot of those metrics that they're saying are important such as SAT scores, such as literacy," he said.

The split of West Clark Community Schools in Clark County also sheds a different light on the issue since voters opted for deconsolidation in a 2020 referendum. The district split into the separate Silver Creek and Borden Henryville districts.

"It's been a great move, I think for both," Budd said. "[Silver Creek] is seeing such rapid growth in Sellersburg, so now they can focus on just them and do what they need to do, and with Borden-Henryville being smaller and more rural, it's allowed us to cater to our needs because those needs are very different between the three communities."

Clarksville Community Schools' total enrollment is 5,476 students, but only 1,381 of those attend the district's brick-and-mortar schools. The district's enrollment also includes the Indiana Gateway Digital Academy, a virtual school that is run by the local school district but open to students across the state.

Superintendent Tina Bennett said she feels the district's small size is one of its strengths.

"That does give us an opportunity to develop relationships at a level that we have seen time after time after time — those relationships have afforded us the opportunity to assist students in a more direct way that does oftentimes help them achieve at higher levels for those particular students," she said.

"So the fact that we're small and we consider ourselves a small school community — that gives us an opportunity to better serve the students who choose to come to Clarksville Community Schools."

The issue of school consolidation is not on Bennett's "radar as something of high concern right now," she said.

As a smaller district, Clarksville Community Schools has to be "smart and efficient" in terms of resources and funding, Bennett said.

One of the challenges of a smaller district is having a "smaller margin for error" in areas such as standardized testing, she said.

Clarksville Community Schools' districtwide scores for the IREAD-3, ILEARN and SAT assessments were lower than other districts in Clark and Floyd counties in 2023. The districtwide scores also include the Indiana Gateway Digital Gateway Academy in addition to the district's brick-and-mortar schools.

"In our particular case, we're a small urban school, and I do think that for us, there are other factors such as transience," Bennett said. "We have a transient population, so there are multiple factors. Size is not our primary concern, honestly, in regards to testing."

Budd said the Borden-Henryville district has focused more on dual credit rather than Advanced Placement courses. The district's dual credit options have helped many students earn the Indiana College Core or an associate's degree before graduating.

"So what we found out was what a lot of kids really focused on was that dual credit," he said. "That's what they wanted, so that's the direction that we've gone."

"We have those partnerships with Ivy Tech and so forth like any other district around the state and being close to the Sellersburg campus for Ivy Tech, we do have the ability to offer those dual credits, and a lot of kids take advantage of it."

Bennett said Clarksville Community Schools has a "multitude" of teachers certified to teach dual credit classes, and students can earn more than 60 credits.

The Ball State study found that school districts with less than 2,000 students are less likely to offer pre-kindergarten options. However, both Borden-Henryville and Clarksville Community Schools have introduced On My Way PreK options in recent years.

Regarding the consolidation debate, Bennett feels "regions should be able to make the decisions that are best for them," and she does not believe in a "blanket approach."

"I'm a big believer of local control [and] local decision-making," she said. "It might make sense for some districts throughout the state. It might make sense financially, and academically. It might work. It might work well."

"But I don't want it to be mandated for all school districts that have 2,000 or [fewer] students because honestly, that is not something for us in particular that would be necessary or best for our area."