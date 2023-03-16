Southern Indiana woman, ACLU file lawsuit against Evansville police officer

EVANSVILLE – A Gibson County, Indiana, woman has filed a lawsuit against an Evansville police officer, accusing him of patting her down, searching her car and impounding the vehicle without cause.

The woman, identified as Kendra Owen, says the officer violated her Fourth Amendment rights. She's demanding a jury trial, and is being represented by attorney Gavin Rose with the Indiana branch of the American Civil Liberties Union.

The ACLU filed the suit in U.S. District Court on Thursday. The complaint identifies the EPD officer only as “M. Taylor,” but does list his badge number. According to an agenda from a 2019 Police Merit Commission meeting, the number matches that of Officer Matthew O. Taylor.

The suit alleges police had placed an “alert” on Owen years earlier after she took part in “First Amendment auditing” – where citizens legally film in public spaces such as post offices and government buildings.

“At no point during these occasions did she violate any law, nor was she arrested for or criminally charged with any offense,” the lawsuit says. Still, it claims police listed Owen in their system as “suspicious.”

EPD spokesman Sgt. Anna Gray said she hadn’t been made aware of the suit as of Thursday morning.

“But we typically don’t make statements about active, ongoing lawsuits,” she said.

What does the complaint say?

According to the complaint, Owen was working as an Uber driver on the night of Jan. 14. She was between fares when she legally parked her car on West Illinois Street, near the Franklin Street bar district, and left the car running.

Between 11 and 11:30 p.m., Taylor initiated a stop “without probable cause or reasonable suspicion of any kind,” the complaint reads. He then radioed dispatchers to run a check on the vehicle.

“Dispatch informed Officer Taylor that the registered owner of the vehicle was Ms. Owen and that there is an ‘alert’ on her that she has been seen acting suspiciously . . . at various locations” in 2017 and 2018, the complaint reads.

Dispatch allegedly said Owen had refused to identify herself during those incidents. The alert described her as “uncooperative.”

“At the time of the events giving rise to this litigation, she did not realize that a law enforcement ‘alert’ had been established as a result of her legal, and constitutionally protected, activities,” the complaint reads.

Taylor asked Owen for identification, but she reportedly declined. He then told she told her she was parked next to a bank – which the ACLU points out isn’t illegal – and ordered Owen out of the car to conduct a “non-consensual pat-down search.”

Owen also declined to show Taylor her registration or proof of insurance. He eventually issued her a citation for operating a vehicle without proof of responsibility. According to court records, that charge was dismissed earlier this month.

The complaint says police then ordered Owen off the sidewalk, but since she lives in Gibson County, she had nowhere to go. She had to call a relative for a ride home.

Tayor named in another lawsuit

Taylor is also named as a defendant in another federal lawsuit against EPD. He was reportedly one of the officers involved in the arrest of Pennsylvania man Edward Snukis. Snukis later died in custody.

Snukis died on Sept. 13, 2019, after officers were called to a car lot on Evansville's East Side for a report of a man who appeared to be impaired.

According to body camera footage and the lawsuit, Snukis attempted to run away from police, leading to a struggle. Officers tased Snukis multiple times, struck him in the head with a closed fist, and applied pressure on his head, neck, shoulders, chest, and back while he was on the ground.

The lawsuit alleges the officers used excessive force even though there was no evidence Snukis presented a threat to them or the public.

What is a First Amendment auditor?

First Amendment auditing is popular in certain corners of the Internet. “Long Island Audit,” run by a man based in New York, has more than 400,000 subscribers on YouTube.

In many of the videos, he enters public spaces such as city halls and casually films as he walks through the building. In a “tour” of the Binghamton, New York, city hall, he requests Freedom of Information Act forms and interacts with city workers – some of whom are polite, and some of whom are confrontational. He's been kicked out of buildings and has sometimes landed in court.

The lawsuit doesn’t specify what kind of buildings Owen allegedly visited during her “audits,” only that she did nothing illegal. The only case against Owen listed in court records is the charge she received on Jan. 14, which was dismissed Monday.

