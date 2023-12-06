Southern Indiana Works receives grant for apprenticeship program

Dec. 5—FLOYD COUNTY — Southern Indiana Works received a planning grant from Ascend Indiana to develop a strategic plan to implement youth apprenticeships in Southern Indiana.

Ascend Indiana is a job-matching platform that connects job seekers with good and promising careers, while helping Indiana employers find and hire qualified candidates. It also provides consulting services for businesses.

Along with the Central Indiana Corporate Partnership, Ascend received a grant from the Walton Family Foundation for $1.7 million and a grant from the Partnership to Advance Youth Apprenticeship for $750,000.

Southern Indiana Works received $25,000 to design its youth apprenticeship pilot. The money will be used to convene stakeholders and develop curriculum for the program.

"It will be for 20 to 30 high school students a year beginning in their junior year," said Tony Waterson, Southern Indiana Works president and CEO. "That's the pilot, we want to expand that more once we get the model."

They have partnered now with Baptist Health Floyd, Ivy Tech and the New Albany Floyd County School Systems. These three were chosen after looking at what can be done to proactively solve some of the workforce challenges that the region has.

Looking at the labor market for Southern Indiana and the Louisville Metro area, health care is the largest sector for the area, Waterson said.

"When we applied for the grant, we targeted health care and information technology," Waterson said. "We picked IT as our second one because it really spans all sectors. There isn't really anything left that doesn't need IT folks."

Once Southern Indiana Works creates the plan for the new apprenticeship program, it will submit the plan to Ascend and will have the opportunity to be funded for additional money to run the program.

Starting out, the program will only be in New Albany and Floyd County high schools but eventually will be implemented into high schools in the Southern Indiana region.

This apprenticeship program will also provide another choice for high school students to graduate. In the program, not only will they learn technical and workplace skills, they will also learn life skills.

"As a part of the program, students will start working their junior year somewhere between 10 and maybe 15 hours a week," Waterson said. "They're going to get a paycheck and we're going to have to teach them about financial literacy."

For high schoolers to get involved with the program, they will have to meet with their guidance counselor and they will help them get enrolled in an apprenticeship.

"We're really excited," Waterson said. "The folks that are doing this work now have been successful. I think there's 300 kids right now in a youth apprenticeship across the state. These new sites should another 150 kids and only go up from there."