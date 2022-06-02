Southern Indiana's grief for its 'Angel'

Jun. 1—SALEM — The emotion in the air at Weathers Funeral Home in Salem was thicker than the humidity on the muggy June morning a child now known as "Angel" was laid to rest.

The child, a Black boy thought to be around 5 years old, was found the night before Easter stuffed in a suitcase with "Las Vegas" written on the front.

He was discovered near the edge of a roadway in Washington County. His identity, along with what had happened before, remains a mystery.

Washington County Sheriff's Department Chaplain Todd Murphy said at the service Wednesday that his name would be "Angel."

Mourners filled the funeral home and repeated the words of the second chorus of "Amazing Grace."

"I once was lost, but now I'm found, was blind but now I see."

One thing that's easy to see is the love the community has for the child through the people who came from Louisville, their jobs with the United States Postal Service and different law enforcement departments to pay their respects.

Washington County Sheriff's Department Sgt. Matt Hein was the first officer on the scene in the 7000 block of East Holder Road on April 16. He spoke at the service.

Hein choked up while delivering his message.

"Since this all took place I've asked myself numerous times, 'Why?,'" he said. "As I thought about Angel and the situation, and why? We may never know why, but we find comfort as we contemplate where Angel is now."

He, along with Chaplain Murphy, delivered the service that included passages from the Bible, music and prayers.

"We are just so thankful for our community and the support they've shown," Sgt. Hein told the News and Tribune after the service. "Not just for Angel, but for our officers, making sure everything's been taken care of, and that show of love and kindness."

Those who attended approached the blue casket covered in white roses and adorned with stuffed animals. Some sobbed when they shook Hein's hand, others gave him a hug and words of thanks, along with encouragement in the case.

Story continues

Since the discovery of the child's body the Indiana State Police have been working with authorities across the country to identify the boy and figure out what happened.

A national tip line, which can be reached at 1-888-437-6432, was established shortly after the discovery.

ISP Public Information Officer Sgt. Carey Huls said hundreds of calls have come through so far. The official cause of death of the child from the Washington County Coroner's Office is listed as "electrolyte imbalance," likely linked to dehydration from vomiting and diarrhea.

There were no significant injuries to the child and Huls said "he appeared to be at least somewhat cared for."

Authorities have released the photo of the distinctive suitcase but have not released a rendering or a description of the clothes the child was wearing when found.

"At this time there's no evidence that leads investigators to believe he was alive when he went into the suitcase," said Huls at a news conference Friday afternoon.

In April, Huls and Detective Matthew Busick told the News and Tribune they don't remember a case like this in the area.

They said the last case similar to this that they remember is the case of Katie Collman, a 10-year-old girl who went missing in early 2005 in Crothersville while running an errand for her family. Her body was found a few days later near Seymour.

Anthony Stockelman was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in 2006 for the murder of Collman. He pleaded guilty to murdering and molesting the girl in exchange for prosecutors dropping the death penalty. He also was sentenced to 30 years in prison on a molestation charge.

Police maintain someone out there knows what happened to the child and they, along with people attending the funeral, urge anyone with knowledge to come forward.

"We can't not be here, it's really sad what happened for that baby, so we had to come and support," said Chyna Parker, who traveled from Louisville.

Parker was a member of one of several motorcycle groups that came to offer their condolences.

"Somebody needs to say something to get this baby justice," she said.

The boy's story has grabbed headlines locally and nationally.

ISP said his description, a 5-year-old Black boy, around 4-feet-tall with a slim build, doesn't match that of any other similar, known missing children cases.

The police have checked with local day cares and schools to see if any children matching this description are missing from classrooms. Last week Huls said it's possible the child could be from anywhere in the world.

Janet Irk and her daughter Yvonne Casey have been working to bring justice to the child since they first heard of the case.

They, along with other people in attendance, wore T-shirts depicting a boy that said "Washington County's Unknown Angel." The blue shirts read "We don't know your name, or where you came from...but you have touched our hearts and will never be forgotten."

Some of the proceeds from the shirts went toward the service Wednesday.

"I have a message for (anyone who knows what happened). If you're out there watching this or you see this, please come forward and contact the state police if you know something," Casey said. "Because we will not stop until this little boy is known and whoever did this gets justice."

Casey said her heart was broken when she heard the story of the child.

"(Washington County) is just a small, little community and you just don't think that it would happen here, that it shouldn't happen anywhere," she said. "But when it's just a small little community like this, it just overwhelms us and we have to come out and be the voice for the little kids."

Her mother, Irk, agreed. The child was buried, with a headstone, at a gravesite in Washington County.

"These voices aren't done," she said.