Southern Iowa planning agency's spending probed after director's theft, fraud arrests

The Iowa auditor's office is looking into spending at a regional planning agency after local police arrested its executive director.

Auditor Rob Sand said in a news release Thursday that he is "assisting in safeguarding" the Sothern Iowa Council of Governments' records. The agency's executive director, Timothy Ostroski, was arrested by Creston police Wednesday on four charges of fraud and one charge of theft.

According to police reports, Ostroski allegedly forged four checks by faking the signature of Tiffany Ossian, the executive director of the nonprofit Learning Center of Southwest Iowa. Police say he forged the checks between January and May 2021.

Iowa's state auditor, Rob Sand.

Officers also accused Ostroski, who has served as executive director for nearly four decades, of stealing at least $10,000 from the council of governments account since 2002. According to the report, he allegedly "facilitated the creation" of checks for a cleaning service that the organization never used. Ostroski then deposited the checks in his own accounts, police say.

In his news release, Sand said he would work with the Iowa Economic Development Authority to "assure appropriate testing procedures are performed." The authority spent about $275,000 on assistance to councils of governments last year, according to its budget.

Councils of governments are regional planning agencies that work with cities, counties and other local groups. With public funding, they help write grant applications, provide funding to local businesses and run programs to encourage home construction projects.

In addition to receiving money from the state, the organizations administer some federal grants in their communities.

According to the Southern Iowa Council of Governments website, Ostroski has been in charge of the organization since 1984. He also is the executive director of the Southern Iowa COG Housing Trust Fund, which is supposed to fund local home construction.

