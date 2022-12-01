Southern Kentucky school district on one-hour delay after inmates escape from local jail

Casey County Schools are operating on a one-hour delay Thursday after two inmates escaped from the local jail, according to Superintendent Barry Lee.

Lee wrote in a Facebook post that the decision was made to ensure student safety and to give officials more time to receive information.

“With this erratic behavior from the inmates, we cannot take a chance of an inmate getting on a school bus and jeopardizing the safety of our students and staff,” Lee wrote in a Facebook post.

No information about the inmates or how they escaped has been released.

This is a developing story and may be updated.