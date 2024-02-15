Southern KY Chamber of Commerce hosts Mayor of Williamsburg; Whitley County Judge/Executive

Feb. 15—WILLIAMSBURG — The Southern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce hosted two local leaders on Tuesday to share the state of their jurisdictions.

First, Williamsburg Mayor Roddy Harrison took to the stage to speak on the accomplishment of Williamsburg over the past year and what the city is looking toward.

Mayor Harrison spoke of the accomplishments of the city over the course of 2023, citing developments at Firestone, The Mint Gaming Hall, and completed projects at the Kentucky Splash Water Park.

According to Harrison, the Williamsburg Firestone plant will be working on two new projects that will help the local economy.

Firestone plans to work with BMW and the project will begin in the third quarter of 2025; and they also plan to begin producing products for Volvo trucks in the second quarter of 2024.

Firestone invested significantly in Whitley County in 2022 by planning to expand their plant and add over 200 new jobs to the area over the next few years.

Furthermore, the Williamsburg City Council passed an occupational tax break in 2022 that would allow Firestone to receive a rebate of 25% for the new full-time jobs created by the expansion.

The Mint Cumberland Gaming Hall opened just before the Labor Day weekend of 2022, offering slot-machines and sports betting when it was legalized last September.

Betting has drawn the attention of many in recent times, especially with the legalization of sports betting in Kentucky.

Mayor Harrison quipped, "I had the honor of placing the first sports bet at the Mint...I also had the honor of having the first loss."

The Mint has become a central attraction in Williamsburg, and Mayor Harrison anticipates that to continue to be the case. He said, "We look forward to continuing to work with the Mint."

During his discussion of the Mint, Harrison also hinted that "Williamsburg is in need of hotel," implicating the Mint as a possible source of said hotel in the future.

Additionally, Mayor Harrison discussed the completion of several projects at the Kentucky Splash Water Park.

The Kentucky Splash Water Park is another central destination in Williamsburg, providing water-themed fun for many years.

Mayor Harrison discussed the completion of the new splash pad, which he affectionately dubbed "Burg Island," and the completion of new camping sites and recreational courts for both pickle ball and tennis.

Whitley County Judge-Executive Pat White Jr. also spoke at Tuesday's event.

Judge White first discussed new developments in the Kentucky State Legislature that directly benefit Whitley County.

According to Judge White, there are plans in the legislature to increase jail funding to county governments.

White said, "Many do not realize how much of a burden paying for the jail is...It is a $2 million loss every year."

However, the new plans seek to increase jail funding on a per-inmate basis once an inmate has been in the jail for longer than 31 days.

Judge White also discussed opioid settlement monies that have recently been awarded via a federal lawsuit against pharmaceutical companies.

White noted that Whitley County was among the top 5 in the United States in opioid distribution per capita and is therefore entitled to a share of the settlement.

According to White, the county plans to utilize the money to construct a rehab center which will help treat those who suffer from substance addiction.

White noted, "Faith and economics are predictive of success in rehab...You all (members of the chamber) can be helpful in this process."

Additionally, White noted that final FEMA approval for grant funds has occurred, allowing the county to complete the repair of flood damaged roads and infrastructure.