Southern Ky. man charged with murder, other charges following earlier assault, deputies say

A murder investigation is underway in Pulaski County after deputies with the sheriff’s department arrested a Somerset man for a homicide which took place on Saturday morning, and an assault just hours before.

John Stacy, 57, of Somerset, was arrested for a shooting that took place on Paradise Lake Drive around 11 a.m. according to deputies. He is charged with murder, attempted murder, first-degree burglary, first-degree assault, and kidnapping.

Earlier that morning around 1 a.m., deputies responded to an assault complaint on Parrott Drive. When deputies arrived, they spoke with a victim who stated she was assaulted by Stacy.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, Stacy entered the victim’s home with a loaded firearm, assaulted her, and threatened her with the weapon. The victim rode to the hospital with a family member.

Later that morning, deputies received a call of a shooting victim who was deceased when they arrived. Deputies spoke again with the assault victim and learned Stacy was a suspect in the assault and the murder investigation.

According to deputies, Stacy was arrested on an unrelated warrant. He is in custody at the Pulaski County Detention Center.