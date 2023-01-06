Southern Ky. woman brought gun to doctor’s office, threatened to kill doctor, cops say

A woman from Pulaski County is facing multiple felony charges after bringing a gun to a doctor’s office and threatening to kill a doctor, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.

Love Phelps, 48, of Somerset, has been charged with attempted murder, wanton endangerment, burglary, receiving stolen property, terroristic threatening, menacing, resisting arrest and operating a vehicle on a suspended or revoked operator’s license in connection to the incident, according to the sheriff’s office. She’s being lodged at the Pulaski County Detention Center.

The sheriff’s office said Phelps went to the Eye Health of Somerset office on Thursday and demanded to speak with the doctor. When the doctor came out to meet Phelps, she became irate and threatened to kill the doctor, the sheriff’s office said. Eye Health of Somerset is an optometrist’s office on Parkers Mill Way.

Phelps tried to convince the doctor to go into a private room with her, but the doctor didn’t oblige, the sheriff’s office said. Phelps was asked multiple times to leave the the property but she refused, even pulling out a gun and pointing it at multiple individuals at one point.

The sheriff’s office was called and they stopped Phelps in traffic shortly after the incident. The sheriff’s office said Sheriff Bobby Jones detained Phelps after she refused to turn her gun over.

The vehicle Phelps was driving was stolen from a local funeral home, according to the sheriff’s office. She also had a suspended operator’s license.