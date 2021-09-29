Southern Laurel County man arrested after police say 1 pound of meth found

Sep. 29—A Corbin man was jailed on drug charges after he was found in possession of illicit drugs late Monday night.

Jim Riley Allen, 41, of South Hwy. 1223 in southern Laurel County, is now facing charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, opiates, first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia; first-degree possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; and second-degree possession of a controlled substance.

Riley was first found in possession of suspected methamphetamine and Oxycodone while driving a blue minivan off KY 1223. It was determined that Riley may have more drugs at his residence and after a search was conducted by Laurel Sheriff's deputies, approximately 1 pound of meth, digital scales and hypodermic needles were discovered.

Riley was arrested and housed in the Laurel County Correctional Center by Deputy Justin Taylor, Deputy Landry Collett and Deputy Tommy Houston.