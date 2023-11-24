Southern Lights plus 13 other things to do in and around Lexington this weekend

Here is a Lexington list and guide of the best weekend events around Central Kentucky on Friday, Saturday and Sunday if you are bored and need things to do including family-friendly events, theatre plays, live music concerts, comedy shows, free events, University of Kentucky sports, Christmas and holiday light displays and shows, holiday craft fairs, and holiday shopping, art shows, holiday concerts and music and 10K benefits.

Gobble Grease Toss at the Redwood School

After frying up your turkey this Thanksgiving you can drop off your used cooking oil at the Redwood School during the Gobble Grease Toss on Nov. 24 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Recycled oil will be used by UK’s Center for Applied Energy Research to study biofuel processing. Free. 166 Crestwood Dr. LexingtonKy.gov.

Southern Lights at the Kentucky Horse Park

For the 30th year the Kentucky Horse Park will be lit up with the return of “Southern Lights”, which will run nightly from Nov. 24 through Dec. 31 from 5:30-10 p.m. $35 per car.. 4075 Iron Works Pkwy. KyhpFoundation.org/Southern-Lights.

UK Men’s Basketball vs. Marshall at Rupp Arena

The UK Men’s Basketball team will take on the Marshall Thundering Herd at Rupp Arena on Nov. 24 at 7 p.m. From $40. 430 W Vine St. TicketMaster.com.

Comedian Adele Givens at Comedy Off Broadway

Comedian Adele Givens will perform at Comedy Off Broadway on Nov. 24 at 7 and 9:30 p.m. and Nov. 25 at 6:30 and 9 p.m. $30-35. 161 Lexington Green Cir #C4. ComedyOffBroadway.com.

Dark Moon Hollow, Buffalo Wabs Concerts at The Burl

Dark Moon Hollow and Hancock & Shouse will perform at The Burl on Nov. 24 at 8 p.m. ($15). The following night Cincinnati’s Buffalo Wabs & The Price Hill Hustle will take the same stage with support from Joseph Huber ($18). 375 Thompson Rd. TheBurlKy.com.

Jimmy Buffett Tribute Concert at Manchester Music Hall

Rob Dread & The KMA will lead a night of remembrance for Jimmy Buffett at Manchester Music Hall on Nov. 24 at 8 p.m. $12-35. 899 Manchester St. ManchesterMusicHall.com.

Stop, Drop, & Run 5K at Country Boy Brewing in Georgetown





The third annual Stop, Drop & Run 5K benefiting Toys for Tots Central Kentucky will take place at Country Boy Brewing’s Georgetown Taproom on Nov. 25 at 9 a.m. $35-40. 101 Innovation Way, Georgetown. RunSignUp.com.

Holiday Barn Market at Chenault Vineyards

Richmond’s Chenault Vineyards will host its annual Holiday Barn Market featuring all day shopping, food specials, an appearance from Santa Claus and more on Nov. 25 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 2284 Barnes Mill Rd, Richmond. facebook.com/events/252459380964993.

Small Business Saturday at Greyline Station

Small Business Saturday will be in full swing at Greyline Station with pop-up shopping, indoor ice skating, photos with Black Santa and more on Nov. 25 from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Skate rental is $10 for adults and $8 for kids 13 and under. 101 W Loudon Ave. facebook.com/events/853737066289392.

UK Volleyball vs. Florida at Rupp Arena

The UK Volleyball team will go head-to-head with the Florida Gators at Rupp Arena on Nov. 25 at 1 p.m. From $5. 430 W Vine St. TicketMaster.com.

Play: ‘The Best Christmas Pageant Ever’ at the Lexington Children’s Theatre

The Lexington Children’s Theatre will host a production of “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” on Nov. 25 at 2 p.m. $20-25. 418 W Short St. LctOnStage.org.

Them Lasses Concert at Rock House Brewing

Folk trio Them Lasses will perform at Rock House Brewing on Nov. 25 at 7 p.m. 119 Luigart Ct. facebook.com/events/322172260415264.

Downtown Lexington Holiday Lighting Festival

Lexington’s annual lighting of the Christmas tree and Hanukkah Menorah will begin with live music and vendors at 3 p.m. Ice skating rink opens at 1 p.m. Hanukkah songs and Menorah presentation with Jewish Federation of the Bluegrass at 5:30 p.m. Santa comes to light the tree, followed by Christmas carols with the Lexington Singers at 6 p.m. Triangle Park, free. Downtownlex.com

Holiday Concert: ‘Sing Noel’ at Second Presbyterian Church

The Lexington Chamber Chorale will perform its holiday concert, “Sing Noel”, at Second Presbyterian Church on Nov. 26 at 5 p.m. $10-25. 460 E Main St. LexingtonChamberChorale.org.

Matt Wickstrom is a freelancer covering food, music and more. You can follow him on Instagram at @WickstromWrites .