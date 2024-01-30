Southern Living names the 24 best things to do in Charlotte. What did it miss?

Whether you’re outdoorsy or indoorsy, into arts, sports or all the above — there is a lot to do around Charlotte.

Southern Living recently released a list of the 24 best things to do in the city, including the top restaurants and must-see spots.

As someone who’s lived here for years, even for college, I know I’m biased in saying that Charlotte is one of the most fun cities to be in, whether you’re a local or just visiting.

So in my opinion, it’s a little hard to narrow down the best of the best things to do here, but the Southern Living team pretty much nailed it.

Here’s what they recommended as the best things to do in Charlotte – and what I think you should add to your bucket list:

Culture and Arts

Southern Living picks: Visit Mint Museum Uptown, ‘The Firebird’ At Bechtler Museum of Modern Art, Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture and Discovery Place Science.

My additional recommendations: Explore Museum of Illusions and Levine Museum of the New South, catch a performance at Belk Theater at Blumenthal Performing Arts Center or take a tour of murals around Charlotte.

A mural at Queens University of Charlotte painted by Shepard Fairey.

[RELATED: Threads-worthy restaurant murals in Charlotte to up your social media game]

Sports

Southern Living picks: Cheer on the Charlotte Knights, the Carolina Panthers, Charlotte FC and the Charlotte Hornets, visit the NASCAR Hall Of Fame, and play pickleball at Rally.

My additional recommendations: Go to a Charlotte Checkers hockey game, attend the Wells Fargo Championship and check out a race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Charlotte FC fans cheer in the stands during warms up before a game between the Charlotte FC and the Vancouver Whitecaps at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, May 22, 2022.

Outdoor activities

Southern Living picks: Go whitewater rafting at U.S. National Whitewater Center Walk and explore the Mecklenburg County Greenway System.

My additional recommendations: Plan a lake day at Lake Norman, stroll through Daniel Stowe Botanical Gardens or ride roller coasters at Carowinds.

The U.S. National Whitewater Center is home to outdoor activities including whitewater rafting, kayaking, hiking, mountain biking and more.

[RELATED: 2024 Charlotte running guide: Local run clubs, races, shoe stores, hot yoga recovery

Where to eat and drink

Southern Living picks: Resident Culture, Midwood Smokehouse, Leah and Louise, Supperland, Optimist Hall, Beef ‘N Bottle Steakhouse, Fahrenheit, The Batchmaker and Golden Cow Creamery.

A spread of Optimist Hall food options.

My additional recommendations: Charlotte is home to a long list of amazing restaurants, bars and cafes so it feels a little impossible to narrow down my favorite spots. Instead, I recommend checking out CharlotteFive’s list of the 225 new restaurants opening around town. (Keep an eye on it. There are plenty more that’ll be coming this year, too!)

You can find the full list of Southern Living’s picks of the best things to do in Charlotte, including where to shop and stay, at southernliving.com.