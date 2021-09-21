Southern Louisiana continues debris cleanup after devastating storms

People in southern Louisiana continue to recover and clean up the mess left from Ida and Nicholas. We speak with one person using heavy construction equipment to clean up a destroyed Shell gas station.

Recommended Stories

  • Four Guardsmen safe, but giant sequoia burns; cabins threatened

    Flames from the Windy fire reach the top of the Bench Tree along the Trail of 100 Giants, while the KNP Complex shifts toward 65 historic cabins.

  • Take a look at the record-breaking port congestion from 10,000 feet above, as 70 hulking cargo ships park off the LA coast

    From above they may look like specks, but the cargo ships have turned the coast of Southern California into a parking lot.

  • Peter and Rose are in the Atlantic, and another system is forecast to be a depression

    As Tropical Storms Peter and Rose continue to move across the Atlantic on Monday, forecasters are also eyeing two other systems, one of which could become a tropical depression by the end of the week.

  • ‘A tremendous win.’ Kentucky dam removal will help an ecological treasure.

    The lock and dam on the Green River has been unused for decades.

  • Sea-level rise becoming a hazard for suburban South Florida neighborhoods far from ocean

    Sea-level rise may appear to be a problem only for coastal residents, a hazard that comes with the awesome views and easy access to the beach.

  • 4 famous giant trees unharmed by Sequoia National Park fire

    Four famous giant sequoias were not harmed by a wildfire that reached the edge of Giant Forest in California’s Sequoia National Park, authorities said. The KNP Complex began as two lightning-sparked fires that eventually merged and has scorched more than 37 square miles (96 square kilometers) in the heart of sequoia country on the western slope of the Sierra Nevada. There was no immediate word, however, on the full extent of damage in several other sequoia groves reached by a separate blaze, the Windy Fire, in the Giant Sequoia National Monument area of Sequoia National Forest and the Tule River Indian Reservation.

  • Drone shows lava swallowing La Palma swimming pool

    The Canary Islands' first volcanic eruption on land in 50 years has forced authorities to evacuate another part of El Paso municipality on the island of La Palma and to urge sightseers attracted by the phenomenon to stay away.People from the neighborhood of Tacande Alto were evacuated late Monday (September 20) and early Tuesday (September 21) after a new stream of lava started flowing from another crack on the slope of the Cumbre Vieja volcano, El Paso's mayor Sergio Rodriguez told state broadcaster TVE.About 6,000 of the 80,000 people living on the island have been forced to leave their homes to escape the eruption so far, TVE said.

  • Earthquake: 3.2 quake felt near Coachella, Calif.

    The 3.2 magnitude earthquake occurred 11 miles from Coachella and 13 miles from Indio.

  • Lawsuit: Ida outages due to 'gum and super glue' at utility

    A lawsuit alleges that Louisiana's largest electric utility used a “bubble gum and super glue” approach to maintenance and construction that left customers sweltering in the dark without adequate sewage treatment after Hurricane Ida. The suit was filed Saturday against Entergy Corp. and its subsidiaries Entergy Louisiana and Entergy New Orleans. Entergy has said about 902,000 customers lost power after the major hurricane made landfall on Aug. 29.

  • The bold firefighting strategies that saved some of the world's largest sequoias

    Crews have used controlled burns, protective foil and other protective measures to guard Sequoia National Park.

  • Near-record heat in forecast for North Texas. Here’s why you may need a sweater soon

    A cold front is headed to North Texas.

  • Petaluma fire prompts evacuation orders in Penngrove

    BREAKING: The fire is burning in the 400 block of Ormsby Lane in Petaluma and is moving west, the sheriff said.

  • Southern California hasn't had a big earthquake since 1857. Here's what would happen if a mega earthquake hit California.

    California is located in a hot-zone of fault lines that can rupture without warning. Parts of the San Andreas fault have not ruptured in over 200 years, meaning it's overdue for a high-magnitude earthquake commonly referred to as "The Big One." Here's what experts say could happen in seconds, hours, and days after the Big One hits the West Coast.

  • Warning for increased risk of fire danger issued for Northern California counties

    A Red Flag Warning means that warm temperatures, very low humidity and stronger winds are expected to combine to produce an increased risk of fire danger, it said. The warning will stay in effect until Monday night.

  • New offshore windmill design has lots of fans

    A Norwegian company has come up with a radically different design for offshore wind turbines that could help the world achieve its renewable energy goals.Why it matters: Wind power is cheap and efficient, but the strongest winds are far offshore, in deep waters, where it’s difficult to drive a turbine into the seabed. Floating wind farms can be anchored farther into the ocean.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDetails: Wind Catchin

  • Canada: mountain goat kills attacking grizzly bear with ‘dagger-like’ horns

    Forensic necropsy of a female grizzly bear suggests she was killed by a goat, after the horns pierced the bear’s armpits and neck Mountain Goat (Oreamnos americanus) on rocks in Yukon, Canada. Photograph: DEA/G. CAPPELLI/De Agostini/Getty Images With their long, sharp claws and frightening speed, few predators in Canada’s wild hinterlands attack as mercilessly as a hungry grizzly bear. But in a rare turn of events, park officials say a mountain goat not only defended itself from becoming a meal,

  • Photo shows bear ‘behind the wheel’ of truck in Colorado. Then the chaos began

    “This is NOT what you want to see behind the wheel.”

  • Do you have a glossy green front lawn? What is this, the 1950s?

    Green lawns are terrible for the environment. They’re also embarrassingly old-fashioned and out of style ‘No one at the cutting edge of gardening still thinks that a green grass lawn is the grail – especially if you live in an area like Arizona or Utah where there’s barely enough water to go around.’ Photograph: Sharad Raval/Alamy Americans love front yards with big, carefully manicured lawns. In fact, homeowners spent a record $47.8bn in lawn and garden retail purchases in 2018 alone. Then ther

  • PG&E Plans to Cut Power With Fire Risk Returning to California

    (Bloomberg) -- PG&E Corp. said it is planning to cut power to some customers in parts of Northern California as soon as early Monday to prevent its live wires from sparking wildfires during gusty winds. The California utility giant said it will likely turn off electricity to about 7,100 homes and business in ten counties, including areas of Napa County and hills west of Sacramento, according to a post Sunday on PG&E’s website. The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning through Tuesda

  • Cleanup of abandoned mines could get boost, relieving rivers

    Thousands of abandoned coal mines in the U.S. have been polluting rivers and streams for decades, in some cases harming fish and contaminating drinking water. Tucked into the Senate-passed infrastructure bill is $11.3 billion for the cleanup of defunct coal mines to be distributed over 15 years — money experts say would go a long way toward rehabilitating the sites that date back to before 1977. Cleanup efforts are currently funded by fees from coal mining companies, but that money has fallen far short of what’s needed to fix the problems.