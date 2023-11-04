Southern Miss snaps seven game losing streak with 24-7 home thumping of ULM

The Golden Eagles are on the board.

Southern Miss pulled itself out of the Sun Belt west division basement with a resounding 24-7 win over ULM and notched its first conference win of the season.

The Eagles blitzed ULM with 17 first quarter points and forced the Warhawk offense into four turnovers to snap what was a seven-game losing streak.

It’s USM’s first FBS win since beating Rice in the LendingTree Bowl in Mobile last Dec.

Frank Gore Jr ran for 131 yards and a touchdown and moved into third all-time in career rushing at USM with 3,703 yards.

Gore Jr and a two-quarterback system utilizing both sophomore Billy Wiles and freshman Ethan Crawford produced the second 24-plus point game in as many weeks after failing to score an offensive touchdown in the previous two games against South Alabama and Old Dominion.

A 38-yard double-pass from Chandler Pittman to Latreal Jones opened the scoring in the first quarter. On the Golden Eagles’ next play from scrimmage, Wiles hit Jakarius Caston over the middle, who then raced to the end zone for an 80-yard touchdown.

Southern Miss melted the game away in the fourth quarter with a touchdown run from Gore Jr at the end of a drive that ate up over seven minutes of clock.

The Eagles have a short week of practice before facing rival Louisiana in Lafayette on Thursday at 6:30. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU.