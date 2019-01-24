Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc (SMBC) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

Image source The Motley Fool.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: SMBC)

Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call

, 4:30 p.m. ET

Operator

Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the Southern Missouri Bancorp Incorporated Quarterly Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. (Operator Instructions) After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. (Operator Instructions) Please also note, today's event is being recorded. And at this time, I'd like to turn the conference call over to Mr. Matt Funke, Chief Financial Officer. Sir, please go ahead.

Matthew T. Funke -- Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Jamie. Good afternoon, everyone. This is Matt Funke, CFO for Southern Missouri. Purpose of this call is to review the information and data presented in our quarterly earnings release that was dated Tuesday, January 22, 2019, and to take your questions.

We may make certain forward-looking statements during today's call and we refer you to our cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements contained in the press release.

So thanks again for joining us today. We appreciate your interest. I want to start by reviewing the preliminary results highlighted in our quarterly earnings release. The quarter ended December 31, 2018, is the second quarter of our 2019 fiscal year.

During the December quarter, we closed the acquisition of Gideon Bancshares on November 21st that accounted for most of the changes in our balance sheet quarter-over-quarter and it had an impact though the less pronounced on the income statement. We also completed the merger of Gideon subsidiary First Commercial Bank into our bank subsidiaries, Southern Bank, a few weeks later on December 7th, coincident to our data conversion.

So for the December quarter, we earned $0.81 diluted. That is up $0.05 from the linked September quarter and it's up $0.21 from the $0.60 diluted that we earned in the December 2017 quarter. Compared with the year ago and linked quarter, we reported less discount accretion from acquired loan portfolios currently, more non-core expenses as merger and acquisition charges picked up . But in the current quarter, our non-core expenses were roughly offset by what we would identify as non-core, non-recurring income. We provisioned less for loan losses in the current period and we grew our average balance sheet and leveraged our capital somewhat through the mid-quarter acquisition of Gideon.

Compared to the year-ago period, we benefited from the full impact of the lower corporate tax rate that was enacted in December 2017 and the comparison to the year-ago period is also more favorable, because the impact of revaluing our deferred tax asset during that quarter because of that tax law change. Because of the mid-November acquisition of Gideon, we have a partial quarter's discount accretion on their loans in time deposit. This improved net interest income by $131,000 and obviously that's with no comparable item in the prior fiscal year or in the linked quarter.

Similar items from the Southern Missouri Bank of Marshfield acquisition, which had closed in February of 2018, that contributed $66,000 in the current quarter, that's down from $92,000 in the linked September quarter and again, with no comparable benefit in the year-ago period.

Moving on back through the acquisitions to our June 2017, Capaha Bank acquisition, that loan book contributed $122,000 in the current quarter, that's down from $740,000 in the linked September quarter, which was particularly elevated due to the resolution of some larger impaired credit and it's as compared to $301,000 in the year-ago period when we saw a more modest amounts of income attributed to impaired credit resolution.

Finally, the similar items from the Peoples acquisition improved net interest income in the current quarter by $148,000, that's as compared to $345,000 in the September quarter when we saw resolution of impaired credit and it's as compared to $559,000 in the December quarter a year ago when there were significant recoveries on previously written-off loans.

So the total between the four acquisitions accounted for an additional $467,000 in net interest income in the current period, that added about 10 basis points to our net interest margin. The impact in the linked September quarter was $1.2 million, which was a 27-basis point contribution to margin. And in the December quarter a year ago, we reported $860,000 in this component of net interest income, net contributed about 21 basis points to the net interest margin.

So with all things equal, we would have expected a decline in our headline net interest margin and we did see that; it was at 3.71%, again with about 10 basis points of that from discount accretion. A year ago, the margin was 3.87%, with 21 basis points attributable to fair value discount accretion and on what we would look at as core basis then our margin was down about 5 basis points year-over-year December 2018 versus December 2017. That's where the core asset yield that's increased 37 basis point and core cost of deposits that is up a little less at 34 basis points but our total core cost of funds is up more at 41 basis points, as we've been more reliant on non-deposit funding, which has increased in price faster.

Compared to the linked quarter, when our net interest margin was 3.92% and we had 27 basis points of benefit from discount accretion, this would indicate our core margin is down 4 basis points. The largest factor driving compression has been utilization of wholesale funding to make up for that loan growth that's been in excess of our core internal deposit growth. We'll talk about that more as we get into the balance sheet discussion.

Moving on to non-interest income, as a percentage of average assets annualized, that was 77 basis points in the current quarter; that's 5 basis points higher than the same quarter a year ago and also 5 basis points higher than the September quarter. If we exclude non-core items, which included a BOLI benefit paid in excess of the cash value of the policy and a gain on the sale of banker's bank stock, those two are combined $406,000 in the current quarter.

We put an adjusted number down at 69 basis points, which is down 2 basis points from the year-ago period and down 3 basis points from the linked period. In total dollars, non-interest income excluding those non-core items and an available-for-sale securities gain in the year-ago period, were up 16.3% from the December quarter last year and 6.4% compared to the linked quarter. And of that increase quarter-over-quarter, we attribute a little more than a third to Gideon.

We continue to see good improvement in bank interchange -- bank card interchange income. Loan fees other than late charges were higher as well. Loan late charges are back up after a weaker September quarter and year-over-year they are growing, but they are growing more slowly than asset. NSF charges are up quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year, but in both cases, they're also growing more slowly than our balance sheet.

Gains on sales of residential loans originated for sale into the secondary market are down quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year, as the late year (ph) upward movement in market rate. This incentivized that activity. Non-interest expense was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter a year ago, which would have been in advance of the Marshfield acquisition and it's up 9.6% compared to the linked quarter.

If you exclude M&A expenses, our core deposit intangible amortization and provisioning for off-balance sheet credit exposure and that last item, there is a larger charge this current quarter compared to a small charge in the September quarter and a recovery in the December quarter a year ago. So exclusive of those items, non-interest expense was up 6.8% over the linked quarter and of that amount about two-thirds would be attributable to Gideon.

As a percent of average assets, our annualized non-interest expense is down 3 basis points from the linked quarter and unchanged year-over-year at 238 -- at 2.38%, but if you exclude the $420,000 in the M&A expenses, the intangible amortization and the provision for off-balance sheet credit exposure, we calculate our operating, non-interest expense as a percent of average asset to be down about 8 basis points from the linked September quarter and to be down 10 basis points for the December quarter last year, as we've grown our assets without adding much to our core expense structure. Same kind of story as you see on the non-interest income side, we've grown the balance sheet faster than these non-interest income and expense items.

The effective tax rate was down slightly for the quarter to 19.5%, that's down two-tenths of a percent compared with September quarter and the comparison to the December quarter a year ago really isn't that meaningful, as that was the quarter where we began recognizing reduced annual effective tax rate for our tax here that would in June 30, 2018. But then we have more than offset that benefit with the writedown of the value of our deferred tax assets in that quarter. So as a result we showed an effective tax rate in the December 2017 quarter of 33% whereas in the September quarter immediately prior to that, that's September 2017 calendar quarter, we've shown an effective tax rate of 28%.

Moving over to the balance sheet, our organic loan growth slowed somewhat this quarter to $33 million. That's down from $62 million in the September quarter. But still, that's a good result for the December quarter for our portfolio given seasonal factors that we face. The Gideon acquisition added another $144 million after adjustments for purchase accounting; available-for-sale securities are up $53 million for the quarter, that's attributable entirely to Gideon and are up $51 million in the fiscal year-to-date.

Total assets were up $263 million in the quarter, that's attributable mostly to Gideon which came over at $218 million in total assets, and assets are up $320 million for the fiscal year-to-date. Compared to 12 months ago, so December 31, 2017, total assets are up $430 million, which includes the $218 million from Gideon plus another $86 million that we acquired with Southern Missouri Bank of Marshfield. Over that same 12 months, gross loans are up $351 million, again with $144 million attributable to Gideon and $68 million from Marshfield, although some of those acquired loans have paid down at this point.

Deposits are up $205 million in the December quarter with a $171 million coming from the Gideon acquisition and with organic growth picking back up after a slower September quarter. We saw a small amount of brokered funding mature and public unit deposits come back higher after both moved in opposite directions in the September quarter. The December quarter is -- the December quarter end is usually our highest core public unit deposits, though higher balances do often continue to move in during early January because of the tax calendar specific to Missouri Public units.

Over the last 12 months, our total deposits were up $287 million with Gideon again accounting for a $171 million of that and Marshfield accounting for about $68 million. Brokered funding over the last 12 months is basically flat, although if you do look at our regulatory reports, you wouldn't see that because of the change to the definition as it relates to reciprocal placement arrangements.

Public unit funding over the last 12 months is up about $48 million with a little more than half of that coming from the two acquisitions we've closed. We have seen depositors migrate from non-maturity deposits to time deposit at about twice the rate of the prior year. FHLB advances were up $37.5 million in the December quarter with about two-thirds of that coming from overnight funding.

Non-performing loans were significantly higher this quarter as a result of the Gideon acquisition. They increased to $20.5 million, that's up almost $13 million from September 30. In percentage terms, non-performing loans increased to 1.12% on gross loans, that's up from 46 basis points at September 30 and 50 basis points December 31st of last year.

Non-performing assets at quarter-end were $24.4 million, that's up almost $12 million from September 30. As a percent of total assets, NPAs were 1.11%. That's up from 64 basis points at September 30 and from 62 basis points at December 31st a year ago. NPAs are up because of the higher NPL. We also had a small amount of foreclosed real estate from Gideon but that was partially offset by some foreclosed property sales during the quarter.

Our credit folks are actively working on these non-performers and are focused on reducing these balances with the intention of making significant progress by our June 30 fiscal year end.

Net charge-offs for the quarter were 2 basis points annualized; that's as compared to 3 basis points in the linked September quarter and 4 basis points in the same quarter a year ago.

Additionally, we saw loan growth slow this quarter from last and our provision for loan losses decreased to $314,000, as we have a stable outlook for the legacy -- stable credit outlook for the legacy loan book. A year ago, in the December quarter, we provisioned $642,000, which was 18 basis points on average loans; this quarter's provision equated to 7 basis points.

If you look at those figures on a trailing 12-month basis, our provision to average loans in the last four quarters is at 16 basis points and charge-offs to average loans over that time period 2 basis points. A year ago, those figures would have been a provision of 17 basis points over the trailing 12 months and charge-offs of 4 basis points. The allowance as a percentage of our gross loans was down 10 basis points to 1.04% at December 31, 2018, that's as compared to 1.14% at September 30. A year ago, in advance of the Marshfield acquisition, the ALLL was 1.15% on gross loans.

The acquired loans, of course, are subject to fair value adjustments at the time of acquisition and we do not hold an allowance against them unless we identify subsequent impairment.

That concludes my prepared remarks on the financial results. And at this time, I will introduce CEO, Greg Steffens.

Greg A. Steffens -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Matt. We're pleased with our loan growth for the -- for this point of the year thus far and our loan growth has exceeded our expectations. And part of this is due to us continuing to look at a number of loan opportunities and we're pleased with our volume and the amount of loans we're looking at. One of the things I wanted to talk about was how our loan portfolio composition has changed due to the acquisition as well as our organic loan growth.

Over the year-to-date, the largest changes, we've had an $82 million increase in our non-residential, non-owner occupied real estate portfolio, $60 million in commercial loans, $29 million in owner-occupied, non-residential real estate and then $22 million each in agricultural, real estate and multi-family, finally an additional $10 million in 1-4 family.

Our overall growth was aided this quarter after the year-to-date by reduced prepayments in our commercial loan portfolio, as we've experienced fewer owners selling their properties as well as refinancing with other lending institutions when compared to recent quarters. With our growth and changes in our loan portfolio, our CRE concentration has moved from 233% at June 30th of '18 to approximately 278% at 12/31/18, which is slightly above our CRE level of 251% at 12/31/2017.

Our organic loan growth was centered primarily in our East and West regions as well. We are pleased with the volume of our loan originations, which totaled a $156 million for the quarter and $334 million for the year-to-date, which is up from a $131 million and $268 million, respectively, over the same periods of the prior year.

I'd also like to give a brief update on our agricultural portfolio. Agricultural real estate and production loan balances grew $22 million and $3 million, respectively, for this fiscal year-to-date, primarily due to the acquisition -- as legacy ag real estate balances were flat and our ag production lines dropped a higher-than-anticipated $22 million for the quarter. This was due in part due to higher government subsidy payments from the market facilitation program related to the tariffs with China.

Our agricultural customers have had a good year and overall results have exceeded our underwriting expectations. We expect very few issues related to our legacy agricultural portfolio. However, we will have some cleanup associated with the acquired agricultural balances related to the recently completed First Commercial acquisition. Current year underwriting has just started and it's too early to determine how projections will look for this year, but we anticipate renewing the majority of our ag production loans.

Our loan pipeline for loans to be funded within the next 90 days totals $93 million, which is similar to the prior year's totals of $97 million, but it is down from a $114 million last quarter. The pipeline is diverse in nature and very similar to our existing portfolio mix. Based on our pipeline, seasonality of our agricultural portfolio and the recent reduction in loan prepayment rates, we should experience limited loan growth in the March quarter, which has traditionally been a weaker quarter for loan growth.

Pricing pressures in the marketplace remain similar to where we were in our last earnings call, but due to our faster-than-expected loan growth in the first half of the year, we anticipate our annual loan growth to be at the top end or to slightly exceed our previous six to eight forecasted range for loan growth.

Moving onto the mergers and acquisitions, we announced the acquisition of First Commercial Bank on June 12th. We completed the acquisition on November 21st and we completed the data conversion on December 7. To date, the transition is going well and we believe that we should exceed anticipated cost savings. We have announced the anticipated closing of three of the acquired locations located in Morley, Morehouse and Oran in Missouri. Overall, since the transaction, deposits have grown $1.7 million while loan balances have declined by approximately $7 million. So overall, the acquisition is off to a good start.

Moving onto other M&A activity, we've had a drop-off and opportunities recently to review potential partnerships. We did look at several companies during the December quarter, but we weren't selected to pursue due diligence in any of those cases. With the recent market decline in bank stock trading multiples, including ours, we anticipate a drop off in M&A for the time being, as buyer and seller pricing expectations will likely diverge.

We will continue to target looking at companies within our general market footprint in the $250 million to $500 million asset range, but we will consider smaller or larger opportunities, depending upon the strategic benefit for us, both financially and geographically. Our ideal partner would also provide some additional liquidity.

That concludes my prepared remarks.

Matthew T. Funke -- Chief Financial Officer

All right. Thank you, Greg. Jamie, if you would please remind callers how they can queue for questions.

Questions and Answers:

Operator

And ladies and gentlemen, at this time, we'll begin the question-and-answer session. (Operator Instructions) Our first question today comes from Andrew Liesch from Sandler O'Neill. Please go ahead with your question.

Andrew Liesch -- Sandler O'Neill -- Analyst

Good afternoon, guys.

Matthew T. Funke -- Chief Financial Officer

Afternoon, Andrew.

Greg A. Steffens -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Good afternoon.

Andrew Liesch -- Sandler O'Neill -- Analyst

Just curious where you stand on the full integration of First Commercial. Have you guys realized all the cost savings in the transaction yet?

Matthew T. Funke -- Chief Financial Officer

No, we have not. The offices are targeted to close March 1st. And then there is still things related to that and then just general personnel.

Andrew Liesch -- Sandler O'Neill -- Analyst

Got you. So, I mean, if I just look at the expense base here, if we take out the merger charges in this last quarter, it was right about $12.1 million, it sounds like maybe -- before get the cost saves maybe those will start to flow in meaningfully, overall would be realized by the start of your fourth fiscal quarter. But then you also have, we are only at the partial quarter effect of the deal so far. So what do you think like where the expense run rate can shake out once you finish the cost saves and you get the full quarter of the deal, and right around $12.5 million a quarter or anything -- maybe larger?

Matthew T. Funke -- Chief Financial Officer

We don't have a number to share with you on it. It's fair to say that (inaudible) target for achieving the full cost savings should be -- should be accurate. We do have a little bit of seasonality in the non-interest expense in terms of our wage adjustments for our team members, are usually effective January 1st. We did go through that process. It's not a -- not a huge impact on the number, but we do generally see a little bit of slowdown in efficiency gains in the January -- in the March quarter; it's usually being a softer quarter for non-interest income.

Andrew Liesch -- Sandler O'Neill -- Analyst

Okay. And then Matt you referenced more deposit -- depositors are accelerating maybe moving toward -- more toward having non-time deposits in the CDs. I was just curious what's the typical rate on a new CD right now?

Matthew T. Funke -- Chief Financial Officer

We're running specials as high as 2.70%, 2.75%; that's for approximately a two-year -- two-year CD.

Andrew Liesch -- Sandler O'Neill -- Analyst

Got you. That's very helpful. I'll step back.

Matthew T. Funke -- Chief Financial Officer

Thanks.

Operator

Our next question comes from Kelly Motta from KBW. Please go ahead with your question.

Kelly Motta -- KBW -- Analyst

Hi guys, good evening. I had a question about capital, you mentioned M&A has kind of the opportunity slowed down a bit and I wanted to ask you about the buyback authorization that you announced this quarter. Potentially if M&A opportunities don't present themselves, how are you thinking about the buyback and -- are you anticipating potentially using that in order to deploy some of the capital you have on hand?

Greg A. Steffens -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Yes. As you may have noticed the announcement on that plan was -- I think just before we went into quiet period on our earnings, that we've not had any activity on it so far, but that's certainly the idea that as we see fewer opportunities to leverage our capital through acquisitive activity, we can be opportunistic in looking at repurchasing some of our shares that gets returned to the shareholders.

Kelly Motta -- KBW -- Analyst

Great. And then, I also wanted to talk about the size of the balance sheet and kind of the makeup there. The size was, this quarter, a bit bigger than what I had modeled, having felt the securities book more substantially from Gideon. You mentioned you tapped overnight funding, I believe, in order to fund the strong growth that you had, how are you thinking that about the securities book. Is that a potential source of liquidity for you as you look to fund what turning out to be a very strong year for loan growth.

Greg A. Steffens -- President and Chief Executive Officer

It is. It's not a silver bullet for our liquidity situation. But, it is generally unencumbered. They had a relatively low level of public units. They were utilizing that for -- we will work with their public units same as we do our own to try to transition those to those reciprocal deposit insurance arrangements so that hopefully it would free up even more collateral. But there is some degree of on-balance sheet liquidity that we do want to maintain, but I wouldn't look at naturally liquidating a substantial part of that and paying down FHLB borrowing.

Kelly Motta -- KBW -- Analyst

Okay. So, your securities turning assets went to 10% from 9% last quarter; fair to say that it might shake out somewhere in the middle? Is that --

Matthew T. Funke -- Chief Financial Officer

Yes, I think that will be at the low end, yes, somewhere in the middle there.

Kelly Motta -- KBW -- Analyst

Okay. Got you. And then, on your prepared remarks, Matt, you mentioned, core expenses as the provision for balance sheet funding as well as the CDI and the provision is in the release. Do you have the dollar amount of CDI that was recorded this quarter?

Matthew T. Funke -- Chief Financial Officer

I can, one second -- CDI, $374,000.

Kelly Motta -- KBW -- Analyst

Thank you.

Matthew T. Funke -- Chief Financial Officer

And that is down from the prior quarter as we had couple of -- maybe just one older acquisition roll off during this quarter. But then, we'll have a full quarter worth of First Commercial on in the following quarter.

Kelly Motta -- KBW -- Analyst

Understood. Okay.

Matthew T. Funke -- Chief Financial Officer

First Commercial, we've been talking about Gideon as the company.

Kelly Motta -- KBW -- Analyst

A final question, if I may, with your NIM outlook. How are you thinking about the NIM going forward with that curve being as flat as it is and kind of the migration you talked about toward CDs?. To be -- is it fair to assume a little bit more pressure there or do you think loan yield should be able to offset that?

Greg A. Steffens -- President and Chief Executive Officer

I would anticipate it -- anticipate modest pressure on our NIM at this point in time.

Matthew T. Funke -- Chief Financial Officer

Tell me if I'm wrong, Greg. I think we've seen a little less move back in loan yield than what we have maybe relief (ph) on the deposit side here in the last six weeks since --

Greg A. Steffens -- President and Chief Executive Officer

We have been getting a little better pricing on our loans compared to where we had been in the -- some of the loans have extended out a little bit further on the maturity mix, so are the initial repricing periods. So that's stabilizing some of it. So I'm anticipating just a very modest reduction potentially in the NIM.

Kelly Motta -- KBW -- Analyst

Thank you. I'll step back.

Operator

(Operator Instructions) Our next question comes from Don Koch from Koch Investments, please go ahead with your question.

Don Koch -- Koch Investments -- Analyst

Hey, thanks guys. Nice quarter. You did a nice job here. Help us a little bit, you clearly -- in your prepared remarks, you are very clear about the challenge you had with Gideon. Many times when you go through this process, there's always a surprise at the end of the marriage or the hug. Do you think it's through all that or do you think it's has got some more that you got to uncover, that's going to materially raise your NPAs going forward?

Matthew T. Funke -- Chief Financial Officer

We feel like we have a pretty good handle on the loan book that we acquired and really from all of our acquisitions to date, we really haven't been surprised by any credit issues if anything our credit surprises have been to the positive side than to the negative and we haven't seen anything -- they indicate anything to the contrary on this.

Don Koch -- Koch Investments -- Analyst

Okay. Well, good. Keep on doing a great job, guys. Thanks.

Matthew T. Funke -- Chief Financial Officer

Thank you.

Operator

And at this time, I'm showing no additional questions. I'd like to turn the conference call back over for any closing remarks.

Matthew T. Funke -- Chief Financial Officer

Okay, thanks again, Jamie. And thanks everyone for your interest in our call. We'll look forward to talking to you in three months.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen --

Greg A. Steffens -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you all.

Operator

That does conclude today's conference call. We do thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect your lines.

Duration: 32 minutes

Call participants:

Matthew T. Funke -- Chief Financial Officer

Greg A. Steffens -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Andrew Liesch -- Sandler O'Neill -- Analyst

Kelly Motta -- KBW -- Analyst

Don Koch -- Koch Investments -- Analyst

More SMBC analysis

Transcript powered by AlphaStreet

This article is a transcript of this conference call produced for The Motley Fool. While we strive for our Foolish Best, there may be errors, omissions, or inaccuracies in this transcript. As with all our articles, The Motley Fool does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company's SEC filings. Please see our Terms and Conditions for additional details, including our Obligatory Capitalized Disclaimers of Liability.

More From The Motley Fool

Motley Fool Transcribers has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.