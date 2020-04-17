What Is Southern Missouri Bancorp's (NASDAQ:SMBC) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Tanked?

To the annoyance of some shareholders, Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) shares are down a considerable 21% in the last month. That drop has capped off a tough year for shareholders, with the share price down 39% in that time.

All else being equal, a share price drop should make a stock more attractive to potential investors. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. So, on certain occasions, long term focussed investors try to take advantage of pessimistic expectations to buy shares at a better price. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

Check out our latest analysis for Southern Missouri Bancorp

How Does Southern Missouri Bancorp's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 6.15 that sentiment around Southern Missouri Bancorp isn't particularly high. The image below shows that Southern Missouri Bancorp has a lower P/E than the average (9.7) P/E for companies in the mortgage industry.

NasdaqGM:SMBC Price Estimation Relative to Market April 17th 2020 More

This suggests that market participants think Southern Missouri Bancorp will underperform other companies in its industry. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

Most would be impressed by Southern Missouri Bancorp earnings growth of 16% in the last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 14%. So one might expect an above average P/E ratio.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Is Debt Impacting Southern Missouri Bancorp's P/E?

Southern Missouri Bancorp has net debt equal to 49% of its market cap. You'd want to be aware of this fact, but it doesn't bother us.

The Bottom Line On Southern Missouri Bancorp's P/E Ratio

Southern Missouri Bancorp's P/E is 6.1 which is below average (13.2) in the US market. The company hasn't stretched its balance sheet, and earnings growth was good last year. The low P/E ratio suggests current market expectations are muted, implying these levels of growth will not continue. Given Southern Missouri Bancorp's P/E ratio has declined from 7.8 to 6.1 in the last month, we know for sure that the market is more worried about the business today, than it was back then. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might be a bad sign, but for deep value investors this stock might justify some research.