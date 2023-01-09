Southern Missouri Republican to chair key committee in Congress. Here's why it matters

1
Galen Bacharier, Springfield News-Leader
·2 min read

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri Republican U.S. Rep. Jason Smith will take the gavel for the House's tax-writing committee in the new Congress.

Smith, who represents the state's southeast 8th House district, emerged victorious from a contested internal race to serve as chair of the Ways and Means Committee, which has broad authority over economic and tax decisions, as well as health care policy. Smith's win means he will serve in an increasingly visible and significant role as Republicans become the majority party and outline their opposition to President Joe Biden's administration.

"Ways and Means Republicans will build an economy that is strong by prioritizing our most valuable economic resource, the American worker," Smith said in a statement following his election as chair.

Smith's first priority, according to his statement, will be to move to eliminate spending Democrats had allocated to beef up the Internal Revenue Service as part of a recent federal budget. The funding is intended to upgrade aging infrastructure and hire employees to replace those aging out of the workforce — and has been characterized by Republicans as an attempt to vastly expand government and target ordinary Americans. In his statement, Smith said the IRS spending would "target working families."

As chair, Smith also intends to "re-shore and strengthen" supply chains, which have seen global disruptions in recent years during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as "look at ways to encourage domestic energy production and achieve energy independence."

The powerful committee will also have oversight on Social Security and some Medicare spending, which Democrats have warned could be a target for future cuts in spending under a Republican majority.

Smith, who served as an ally to Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy during a lengthy leadership vote last week, was raised in Salem and served in the state legislature before being elected to Congress in 2013. He rose to Republican leadership and served as the top GOP member on the House Budget Committee while Democrats held the gavel. His southeast district, almost entirely rural, after redistricting has become one of the most secure Republican seats in the country.

Galen Bacharier covers Missouri politics & government for the News-Leader. Contact him at gbacharier@news-leader.com, (573) 219-7440 or on Twitter @galenbacharier.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: MO Republican is chair of key congressional committee. Why it matters

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Things Every Crypto Investor Should Look Out For in 2023

    This past year was dominated by controversy, bankruptcies, and some cryptocurrencies even becoming completely worthless. The original cryptocurrency is still the most valuable, even if it is down more than 70% from its all-time high. For investors looking for any sign of a bull market returning, there is one crypto and metric that I believe should be kept in focus.

  • 4 Steady Agriculture Operations Stocks to Steer Through a Wavering Industry

    The Agriculture - Operations industry looks poised to gain from solid demand, organic product growth and innovation amid inflation woes and tight supply conditions. Players like ADM, CTVA, AGRO and ALCO have been doing well.

  • 118th Congress is most racially diverse to date: research

    Story at a glance The number of lawmakers in the 118th Congress who identify their race or ethnicity as something other than white is the highest in the country’s history. In total, 133 members of Congress identify as Black, Hispanic, Asian American, American Indian or Alaska Native, representing one quarter of the 534 voting members,…

  • Consumer inflation in Japan's capital exceeds BOJ target for 7th month

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Core consumer prices in Japan's capital, a leading indicator of nationwide trends, rose a faster-than-expected 4.0% in December from a year earlier, exceeding the central bank's 2% target for a seventh straight month in a sign of broadening inflationary pressure. The increase, which was the fastest pace in four decades, will likely underpin market expectations the Bank of Japan (BOJ) may phase out its massive stimulus by tweaking its yield control policy. The rise in the Tokyo core consumer price index (CPI), which excludes fresh food but includes fuel, exceeded a median market forecast of 3.8% and a 3.6% gain seen in November, government data showed on Tuesday.

  • 19 dead in China crash as holiday travel rush gets underway

    A traffic accident in southern China killed 19 people and injured 20 others early Sunday as the annual Lunar New Year holiday travel rush got underway, authorities said. Website Jimu News quoted a resident as saying the victims were mourners from the village of Taoling who had set up a funeral tent on the side of the road, as is common in rural China, and were hit by a passing truck as they were preparing to proceed to the local crematorium in the morning. Major traffic accidents, often caused by fatigued drivers and poorly maintained or overloaded vehicles, used to be common, but tighter regulations have reduced their frequency in recent years.

  • What a debilitating start to the Republican-controlled House

    Desert Sun readers sound off about current events in today's letters to the editor.

  • New Castle man wins Pittsburgh Steelers truck

    A man from New Castle is now the proud owner of the official truck of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

  • Another critical lost fumble helps kill Packers season

    Aaron Jones' fumble deep in Lions territory with the Packers up 9-3 in the first half was a turning point on Sunday.

  • Alabama GOP won’t support McDaniel as RNC chair

    The Alabama Republican Party said it would not support Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel in her bid to again lead the national organization, another blow in what is already shaping up to be her toughest leadership challenge to date. “The Alabama Republican Party’s Steering Committee cannot support or endorse Ronna McDaniel for RNC…

  • What we learned from Panthers’ pack-up day

    Panthers players dished out some good news and some bad news while cleaning out their lockers on Monday.

  • Robert Saleh says he hasn’t made any decisions on coaching staff, could bring in veteran assistant

    No decisions yet on coaching staff but a veteran presence could be added

  • Santos Illegally Hid Source of Campaign Donations, Group Alleges

    (Bloomberg) -- Republican Representative George Santos illegally hid the source of donations to his campaign and violated other provisions of campaign finance law, according to a new complaint filed to the Federal Election Commission.Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewStocks Give Up Rally Above Key Mark After Fedspeak: Markets WrapCommodity Ship Heads for Inspection After Suez Canal Mi

  • DeSantis aims to create 'Hillsdale of the south' with conservative overhaul of a Florida college's board

    DeSantis, a Republican, appointed six new board members at Sarasota's New College in a bid to transform the school into something more conservative.

  • Drag Shows, Pronouns Targeted by Arizona Republicans

    The state's legislative session is opening with a rash of anti-LGBTQ+ bills.

  • U.S. Supreme Court rejects investor suits over Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac

    (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to again hear a multi-billion dollar case pursued by shareholders of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac arising from the federal government's takeover of the mortgage finance firms during the 2008 financial crisis. The justices turned away an appeal by the investors of a lower court's ruling against their challenge to a 2012 agreement that resulted in hundreds of billions of dollars being redirected from Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to the U.S. Treasury. The shareholders had argued that this arrangement unlawfully deprived them of dividends without compensation.

  • Jets' Quinnen Williams wants new contract this offseason: 'I just want to be compensated for what I am'

    Quinnen Williams spoke very highly of what the Jets are building, but also said he wants a new contract before the Jets’ offseason program begins in April.

  • What Nate Oats said about Alabama's stalled new basketball arena

    A new arena was proposed for Alabama basketball a year ago, but increased costs due to inflation have stalled the progress.

  • Guilty plea in Centerfolds Cabaret assault that preceded teen's death

    A suspect pleaded guilty to taking part in assaulting 19-year-old Irving Mayren-Guzman, a Centerfolds Cabaret patron later found dead after a search.

  • Virginia Democrat blasts House GOP panel: Trying to ‘vilify’ agencies for ‘political gain’

    Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.) on Monday accused Republican lawmakers of trying to “vilify” federal agencies for “political gain” with plans for a House panel that would investigate law enforcement and national security bodies. “The idea that they are creating this new entity meant to look at … how agencies may have been politicized is indeed an effort…

  • Steelers received interview request from Browns for assistant Brian Flores

    The Steelers could lose Brian Flores to the Browns.