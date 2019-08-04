Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

It looks like Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. You will need to purchase shares before the 9th of August to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 23rd of August.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia's upcoming dividend is US$0.09 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.36 per share to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Southern National Bancorp of Virginia has a trailing yield of approximately 2.3% on its current stock price of $15.38. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Fortunately Southern National Bancorp of Virginia's payout ratio is modest, at just 26% of profit.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. For this reason, we're glad to see Southern National Bancorp of Virginia's earnings per share have risen 20% per annum over the last five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia has delivered 29% dividend growth per year on average over the past 7 years. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy Southern National Bancorp of Virginia for the upcoming dividend? Companies like Southern National Bancorp of Virginia that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. This strategy can add significant value to shareholders over the long term - as long as it's done without issuing too many new shares. In summary, Southern National Bancorp of Virginia appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

