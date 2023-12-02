Southern Nevada tow truck companies, State police to hold procession in honor of fallen troopers killed on I-15 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Southern Nevada tow truck companies, Nevada State Police Highway Patrol, and Capitol Police Divisions are set to conduct a memorial procession Saturday afternoon in honor of the two fallen NSP troopers killed in a hit-and-run crash Thursday.

The procession, in memory of Sergeant Michael Abbate and Trooper Alberto Felix, is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. and will start at the Dula Community Center at Bonanza Road and Las Vegas Boulevard.

Nevada State Police identify officers killed on I-15 in Las Vegas

The procession will then travel to the U.S. 95, the I-15 southbound to the 215 westbound, and end at the Nevada Highway Patrol building at Sunset Road and Decatur Boulevard where NSP has a tribute vehicle in honor of the two troopers.

Tribute vehicle in front of the Nevada State Police building in honor of fallen officers Sergeant Michael Abbate and Trooper Alberto Felix (Courtesy of Nevada State Police)

Sergeant Abbate joined the department in December 2013 and was recently promoted to Sergeant earlier this month.

Photo of Sergeant Michael Abbate provided by Nevada State Police

Trooper Felix became a part of the department in January 2019. Before his service with the Highway Patrol, Trooper Felix honorably served in the United States Air Force.

Photo of Trooper Alberto Felix provided by Nevada State Police

The two were described as dedicating their careers to serving Nevada with exceptional commitment and pride, according to NSP.

Sources told the 8 News Now Investigators that the two troopers were investigating a potential impaired driver who may have been asleep at the wheel on the side of the freeway on northbound I-15 at the D Street offramp around 3:30 a.m.

While the troopers were investigating, a second driver hit and killed them.

The troopers were thrown into the air and landed on the road below I-15. Sources said the suspected driver, identified as 46-year-old Jemarcus Williams, who was later taken into custody, smelled of alcohol.

Photo of Jemarcus Williams provided by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officials

Officers arrested Williams several hours after the hit-and-run crash. Williams faces two counts of DUI resulting in death, two counts of reckless driving resulting in death, and two counts of duty to stop at the scene of an accident, records said.

Driver identified; 2 Nevada State Police officers struck, killed on I-15 in Las Vegas

Nevada State Police released the following statement:

We are deeply saddened to report that two Nevada State Troopers conducting a motorist assist earlier this morning in Las Vegas were struck by a vehicle and have been confirmed deceased. The investigation is currently on-going and being conducted by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Our prayers are with the families and loved ones of our fallen Troopers. Nevada State Police

Police said the community is already reaching out to help. One way to offer support is through the Injured Police Officer’s Fund, which helps reduce the financial burden on police officers and their families after they are injured or killed in the line of duty. Those who want to donate to the fund can do so at this link.

Police said this is a dynamic and ongoing investigation led by Metro’s Homicide Section. He urged anyone with information to contact LVMPD’s Homicide Section at (702) 828-3521, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555, or go online to this link.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.