Southern (NYSE:SO) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 6th of June to US$0.68, which will be 3.0% higher than last year. The announced payment will take the dividend yield to 3.6%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Southern's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. Prior to this announcement, the dividend made up 122% of earnings, and the company was generating negative free cash flows. This high of a dividend payment could start to put pressure on the balance sheet in the future.

Earnings per share is forecast to rise by 68.1% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, our estimates say the payout ratio could reach 76%. This is definitely on the higher side, but we wouldn't necessarily say this is unsustainable.

Southern Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from US$1.89 to US$2.64. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 3.4% a year over that time. Slow and steady dividend growth might not sound that exciting, but dividends have been stable for ten years, which we think makes this a fairly attractive offer.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. In the last five years, Southern's earnings per share has shrunk at approximately 4.4% per annum. A modest decline in earnings isn't great, and it makes it quite unlikely that the dividend will grow in the future unless that trend can be reversed. It's not all bad news though, as the earnings are predicted to rise over the next 12 months - we would just be a bit cautious until this can turn into a longer term trend.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Southern's payments are rock solid. We can't deny that the payments have been very stable, but we are a little bit worried about the very high payout ratio. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company.

