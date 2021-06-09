Southern Ocean officially recognized by National Geographic

Li Cohen
·3 min read

National Geographic announced Tuesday that it is officially recognizing the Southern Ocean as the Earth's fifth ocean. The announcement was made to coincide with World Oceans Day.

The Southern Ocean is a vital home for marine ecosystems and a focal point for the southern hemisphere. It directly surrounds Antarctica, extending from the continent's coastline to 60 degrees south latitude, excluding the Drake Passage and Scotia Sea. The ocean's borders touch three of the four other oceans that exist on Earth — the Atlantic, Indian and Pacific.

But what makes the Southern Ocean different from the others is that rather than being largely defined by the land that surrounds it, this body of water is unique because of a current that lies within.

The ecological boundary of the Southern Ocean follows a sinuous line around the Antarctic continent called the Antarctic Convergence or polar front pic.twitter.com/eFv7y2DqAQ

— National Geographic (@NatGeo) June 8, 2021

The Southern Ocean's latitudinal boundary of 60 degrees south is roughly the same boundary as the Antarctic Circumpolar Current (ACC), which, according to National Geographic, brings about colder and less salty water than what is found just north of the region. This current, estimated to be approximately 34 million years old, is what makes the ecology of the Southern Ocean so distinct, providing a unique habitat for thousands of species, National Geographic said in its magazine.

The ocean also serves as a vital component of Earth's changing climate. It is Earth's only global current and uses waters from the Atlanta, Pacific and Indian Oceans to transport heat around the planet.

But, National Geographic said that water moving through the ACC is warming, and the society hopes the new recognition will help with conservation efforts. The World Wildlife Fund says on its website that the water's temperatures vary between 10 degrees Celsius and -2 degrees Celsius, and that if the Southern Ocean warms just by 2 degrees, it could reduce ice coverage up to 30% in key areas. Penguins, birds and other animals rely on the ice for breeding.

As described in National Geographic by NOAA marine scientist Seth Sykora-Bodie, the Southern Ocean is unique in that "the glaciers are bluer, the air colder, the mountains more intimidating and the landscapes more captivating than anywhere else you can go."

The frigid Antarctic region is an expanse of white ice and blue waters, as pictured in March, 2017, at the U.S. research facility McMurdo Station. NASA&#39;s Operation IceBridge has collected annual measurements of Antarctic ice to track changes and help predict sea level rise. (Chris Larsen/NASA via AP) / Credit: Chris Larsen / AP
The frigid Antarctic region is an expanse of white ice and blue waters, as pictured in March, 2017, at the U.S. research facility McMurdo Station. NASA's Operation IceBridge has collected annual measurements of Antarctic ice to track changes and help predict sea level rise. (Chris Larsen/NASA via AP) / Credit: Chris Larsen / AP

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) also recognized the Southern Ocean's designation earlier this year, and the U.S. Board on Geographic Names has recognized the ocean since 1999.

However, National Geographic said in its announcement on Tuesday that scientists around the world have been trying to reach an official designation for years. In 2000, participating countries of The International Hydrographic Organization could not agree on proposed boundaries for the ocean. While the boundaries remain up for debate, many members of the IHO have reached a general consensus that the waters surrounding Antarctica are different. Many members of the IHO, according to National Geographic, have referred to the Southern Ocean as the Antarctic Ocean or the Austral Ocean.

As part of the new designation, National Geographic is updating its maps and atlases, which it began making in 1915, The society said that the ocean will be "treated the same as the traditional four," and that it will be included in what children learn about the world's water.

Our maps are updated. The Southern Ocean is treated the same as the traditional four, and the next quiz question about the number of oceans has an updated official answer from National Geographic—five!

— National Geographic (@NatGeo) June 8, 2021

The formal recognition of the Southern Ocean came on World Oceans Day, a time designated by the United Nations to raise awareness about the crucial role of the ocean for life on Earth. The world's oceans, which cover more than 70% of the planet, produce at least half of the Earth's oxygen, are home to the majority of the Earth's biodiversity and, according to the U.N., are a key source of food and a key driver of world economies.

Sheryl Underwood to host the 2021 Daytime Emmy Awards on CBS

Local Matters: Analyzing New York City's mayoral race as it heads into final stretch

U.S. officials urge youth to get vaccinated amid threat of COVID variant

Recommended Stories

  • Police in Malaysia are using drones to check people's temperatures amid a COVID-19 surge

    The drones can detect body temperatures from up to 65 feet in the air, the Malaysian state police said on Sunday.

  • Jeff Bezos is launching to space on July 20, 15 days after he exits his role as Amazon CEO

    Andy Jassy will be Amazon CEO when Bezos launches into space, and it's unclear if his space flight was scheduled with the July 5 exit date in mind.

  • These are the jobs in demand right now

    Even as the economy opens up, more than 9 million unemployed workers still need jobs. To find one, it’s important to look in the right place, according to one expert.

  • Behemoth 98-foot-long dinosaur confirmed to be largest ever found in Australia

    Paleontologists classified a new species of sauropod that now ranks as Australia's largest dinosaur. The species was known as Australotitan cooperensis.

  • Nationwide search for mother of San Jose boy found dead near Las Vegas

    The body was identified as the boy who came to be known as John "Little Zion" Doe. His mother, Samantha Moreno Rodriguez, is the last person seen with him.

  • Top plays from Philadelphia 76ers vs. Atlanta Hawks

    Top plays from Philadelphia 76ers vs. Atlanta Hawks, 06/08/2021

  • Waitrose to save four million plastic bottles with use of ocean-bound plastic

    The new initiative is part of the UN’s World Ocean Day

  • Scientists saving endangered salmon get help from gene-slicing tool

    A gene-editing tool that has led to new cancer therapies and a rapid test for COVID-19 is now helping scientists find endangered species of salmon in the San Francisco Bay. The CRISPR-based Sherlock tool can identify four types of Chinook salmon, including Sacramento winter-run and Central Valley spring-run, which are both protected under the federal Endangered Species Act. "The Chinook are a great fit actually because all of the runs, more or less, look the same," said Andrea Schreier, an adjunct associate professor at the University of California Davis and coauthor of a study https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/epdf/10.1111/1755-0998.13186 published last year in Molecular Ecology Resources that examined using this genetic identification on the endangered Delta smelt.

  • FOREX-FX volatility at Feb 2020 lows with dollar gaining slightly

    * FX volatility index falls to Feb 2020 levels * Euro lower ahead of ECB meeting on Thursday * Traders wait for policy cues before making new bets * Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E (Updates prices, adds analysts) By Sinéad Carew NEW YORK, June 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar edged up slightly and currency market volatility on Tuesday fell to its lowest level in more than a year, as investors sat on the sidelines waiting for clearer signals on central bank policy and inflation levels. With an impending European Central Bank meeting on Thursday and U.S. inflation data due the same day, and a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting next week, currencies appeared to be treading water while the S&P 500 dipped very slightly. Range-bound currency markets mean a fall in volatility.

  • Virgin Galactic downplays rumblings about a suborbital Branson vs. Bezos space race

    Would Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson try to steal a march on Blue Origin (and Amazon) founder Jeff Bezos when it comes down to which billionaire flies first on their own suborbital spaceship? There’s been some buzz about that question in the wake of this week’s announcement that Bezos will be among the first people to travel to the edge of space in Blue Origin’s New Shepard capsule on July 20, the 52nd anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing. Branson was quick to tweet his congratulat

  • COVID-19 vaccines could be available for kids as young as 6 months old starting this fall

    Moderna and Pfizer told The New York Times they hoped to have FDA emergency authorization by the fall to give their COVID-19 shots to young children.

  • There's a perfectly reasonable explanation why the 'Bachelorette' always wears a sparkly dress on the first night

    You may have noticed over the last 17 seasons of "The Bachelorette" that the lead always wears a sparkly gown. The show's longtime stylist told Insider why.

  • Galveston, birthplace of Juneteenth, to recognize day as official city holiday

    On June 19, 1865, enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, were finally informed of their freed status—two and half years after President Abraham Lincoln officiated the Emancipation Proclamation. Now over 150 years after that storied announcement, Galveston has made Juneteenth an official city holiday. “We’ve embraced Juneteenth for so many years in Galveston, we felt that it was our celebration and sometimes we just didn’t realize the importance of making that more official,” said Galveston Mayor Craig Brown.

  • The Trump administration took more than 3,900 kids from their parents. More than half remain separated.

    A new report from the Department of Homeland Security found that less than 1,800 of the separated children have been reunited with their parents.

  • Loki Unveils a Spacious New Feature-Packed Camper Shell for the Tesla Cybertruck

    The $135,000 camper shell includes solar panels and a climate control system.

  • Analysis-U.S. defending presidency, not trying to 'save Trump,' in recent legal moves

    President Joe Biden's Justice Department aimed to shield the presidency, not Donald Trump, with its latest action in a defamation case brought by a woman who accuses the former president of raping her, legal experts said. It was one of two cases in recent weeks in which the administration took a stance shielding the Republican Trump or those who served in his administration, angering liberals in Biden's own Democratic Party. On Monday the Justice Department under Attorney General Merrick Garland urged a court to substitute the U.S. government as the defendant in the lawsuit https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trump-defamation-lawsuit/u-s-urges-immunity-for-trump-from-rape-accusers-lawsuit-idUSKBN29K2QY brought by E. Jean Carroll, a writer who accuses Trump of raping her a quarter century ago and defaming her by denying it while he was president.

  • Spacecraft buzzes Jupiter's mega moon, 1st close-up in years

    NASA’s Juno spacecraft has provided the first close-ups of Jupiter’s largest moon in two decades. Juno zoomed past icy Ganymede on Monday, passing within 645 miles (1,038 kilometers). The last time a spacecraft came that close was in 2000 when NASA’s Galileo spacecraft swept past our solar system’s biggest moon.

  • Could This Be One Of The Most Exciting Gold Discoveries Of 2021?

    An up-and-coming gold exploration company in Quebec may hit the jackpot in what could end up being a story even some of the most seasoned investors only ever dream of

  • Man Out on Bond Kills Teen, Sexually Assaults Two Women, and Takes Hostages in Under 48 Hours: Prosecutors

    ReutersA Michigan man allegedly embarked on a two-day rampage in which he fatally stabbed a 13-year-old girl, sexually assaulted her mother and another woman, and took hostages—all while out of jail on bond, prosecutors said Tuesday. Isaiah G. “Zeek” Gardenhire was reportedly belligerent at his arraignment Tuesday as the long list of charges against him was read out.MLive.com reports that 40-year-old Gardenhire grinned and waved both middle fingers via Zoom as Isabella County Judge Sara Spencer-

  • Fan who injured U.S. soccer player arrested, banned from stadium

    Dozens of fans pelted U.S. and Mexican soccer players with drinks late in Sunday night's match, but so far only one is facing punishment.