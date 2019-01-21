Is Southern (SO) Outperforming Other Utilities Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Utilities space have likely heard of Southern (SO), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Utilities peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Southern is one of 121 individual stocks in the Utilities sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. SO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SO's full-year earnings has moved 0.33% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that SO has returned about 7.51% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Utilities stocks have gained an average of 2.79%. This means that Southern is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, SO belongs to the Utility - Electric Power industry, a group that includes 64 individual stocks and currently sits at #76 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 1.82% so far this year, so SO is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Utilities stocks should continue to track SO. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.



