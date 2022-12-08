Southern Packaging Group Limited (SGX:BQP) insider upped their holding by 4.5% earlier this year

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in Southern Packaging Group Limited's (SGX:BQP ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Southern Packaging Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Shek Chuen Jen for S$191k worth of shares, at about S$0.39 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than S$0.35 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Shek Chuen Jen was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

Shek Chuen Jen bought a total of 789.70k shares over the year at an average price of S$0.41. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Southern Packaging Group insiders own 84% of the company, currently worth about S$21m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Southern Packaging Group Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Southern Packaging Group shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, Southern Packaging Group insiders feel good about the company's future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Southern Packaging Group. Be aware that Southern Packaging Group is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 3 of those are a bit concerning...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

