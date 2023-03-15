Southern Regional graduate, now a Princeton University student, charged in Jan. 6 riot at U.S. Capitol

STAFFORD - A 2019 Southern Regional High School graduate and a Princeton University student has been charged with taking part in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to the Department of Justice.

Larry Giberson, 21, of Stafford, was among the rioters who repeatedly engaged in violence against law enforcement officers who were stationed in the Lower West Terrace “tunnel” entrance of the Capitol, according to a statement from the Justice Department on Tuesday.

Giberson is charged under federal law with felony civil disorder and related misdemeanor offenses after he admitted to the FBI that he was the individual seen in several photos and video clips that were posted online showing him at the Capitol during the riot. The interview with agents was conducted at the Princeton Police Department in the presence of his attorney. Giberson had been scheduled to appear in federal court in Washington D.C. earlier today, all according to court documents.

FBI photos of a suspected rioter at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, who federal authorities have now identified as Larry Giberson, 21, of Stafford. Giberson is a 2019 Southern Regional High School graduate who is currently a senior at Princeton University.

Giberson entered the tunnel at approximately 3:10 p.m. on Jan. 6, and made his way toward the front of the pack of rioters. He then joined the mob as the rioters attempted to force their way into the building by coordinating “heave-ho” pushing efforts against the police line, the statement said.

Giberson was wearing a blue baseball cap with the words “TRUMP Make America Great Again” on it, a black and gray gaiter with the U.S. flag on it, and a Donald Trump flag around his neck, according to the FBI.

While Giberson was at the front of rioters, pushing against officers in unison with other rioters, one officer was crushed between a door and a shield held by a rioter, the statement said.

A few minutes later, Giberson rushed to the tunnel entrance and began waving more rioters into the tunnel. He then returned into the tunnel to participate in a second round of coordinated pushing against the police line. Eventually, police officers were able to gain temporary control over the tunnel and push out the rioters, including Giberson, the statement said.

The location of the Lower West Terrace “tunnel” entrance of the U.S. Capitol, where the FBI said Larry Giberson attempted to breach the building and encouraged an attack on law enforcement officers protecting the complex.

While the rioters continued to try and regain access to the Capitol through the tunnel, rioters dragged one officer into the crowd as Giberson stood by and watched as the officer was assaulted and ultimately brutally injured, the statement said.

As he watched the intensifying violence in and around the tunnel, Giberson started yelling “Drag them out!” He then cheered as “weapons and pepper spray” were used against the officers in the tunnel, according to the statement.

The case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section.

The investigation is being conducted by the FBI’s Newark and Washington field offices, which identified Giberson as suspect No. 515 on its “seeking information” photos. Valuable assistance was provided by the Princeton Police Department, Princeton University Department of Public Safety, U.S. Capitol Police, and the Metropolitan Police Department of Washington, all according to the public statement.

In the 26 months since the Jan. 6, 2021 attack, more than 999 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach at the U.S. Capitol that day, including over 320 who have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing, the statement said.

The Daily Princetonian reported Tuesday that Giberson is a senior at the university who is studying politics.

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.

