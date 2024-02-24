Southern Regional Jail guards indicted in death are still employees, suspended without pay

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Four of eight Southern Regional Jail guards charged in the beating death of 37-year-old Quantez Burks at the jail on March 1, 2022, are still employees of the jail, according to records released Friday, February 24, 2024, by West Virginia State Auditor’s Office under a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request.

Burks had been incarcerated at the jail less than 24 hours when he died, after he was allegedly handcuffed and beaten by guards.

Jonathan Walters, Jacob Boothe, Ashley Toney, Chad Lester, Mark Holdren and Cory Snyder were indicted on charges related to Burks’ death on November 30.

Holdren and Snyder both ended their employment at the jail on September 11, 2022.

State records show Walters, Boothe, Toney and Lester are still employees of Southern Regional Jail.

All except for Toney are awaiting trial behind bars.

Quantez Burks’ family, their attorneys, want U.S. Department of Justice to expand investigation into Burks’ death

West Virginia Department of Homeland Security officials said on Friday that the four are suspended, without pay.

Records show Walters stopped working at the jail around four months after Burks died but was then rehired on August 14, 2023, when the FBI was reportedly investigating Burks’ death.

None of the six have yet stood trial on the charges and are presumed to be innocent, under the Constitution.

Two more SRJ guards — Andrew Fleshman and Nicholas Wimmer — have pleaded guilty to charges they conspired to cover up Burks’ death.

The charges against Fleshman and Wimmer also state that each participated in beating Burks.Wimmer left the jail on March 30, 2022, and Fleshman’s employment ended around two weeks later.

Burks’ fiancee said on Thursday that the family was hearing rumors of what happened to Burks, even as those now charged in his death were still working at the jail.

New allegations emerge on Quantez Burks’ death at Southern Regional Jail

“As all the stories came out from inmates, their girlfriends and everything else, we knew there was more to it, from the beginning,” said Latasha Williams, of Beckley. “We knew it. We just didn’t know how bad it was until we got the autopsy pictures back.”

Burks’ mother, Kimberly Burks, of Beckley, said Southern Regional Jail officials were strangely quiet when her son died, not even notifying family he had passed away.

Before U.S. District Attorney Will Thompson ordered the F-B-I to investigate Burks’ death, Kimberly Burks said, it seemed there was a culture of silence towards the family of the victim.

“When we were asking questions, almost two years ago, nobody came forth, but everybody had answers,” Burks said on Thursday. “Somebody knew what happened. The CO’s knew what happened. The nurses knew what happened. Why did it take them two years, almost, for this to come out? They’re sorry they got caught.”

Mother questions policies at Southern Regional Jail, after son reportedly overdoses in jail

The Department of Homeland Security completed an investigation of civil rights violations at Southern Regional Jail less than two months after Burks died. Jeff Sandy, who was secretary of West Virginia Department of Homeland Security at the time, reported complaints of severe overcrowding, inmates drinking out of toilets and other reported violations were untrue.

Southern Regional Jail Superintendent Mike Francis retired several months after Burks’ death, according to statements made during a civil lawsuit deposition.

Stephen New, the Burks’ attorney, said on Thursday that leadership in Charleston is responsible for addressing a culture at Southern Regional Jails which can be deadly for inmates, like Burks.

“Until the people in the Governor’s office, and until the people in the legislature, think that this is real, or not exaggerated, as Kim was told by one prominent legislator this week, as long as that is the prevailing thought in Charleston, we’ve got a long fight in front of us,” New said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.