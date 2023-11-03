Southern Regional and Princeton University grad gets two months in prison for Jan. 6 riot

Princeton University student Larry Giberson, 21, of Stafford, was among the rioters who repeatedly engaged in violence against law enforcement officers who were stationed in the Lower West Terrace “tunnel” entrance of the Capitol, according to a statement from the U.S. Justice Department on Tuesday, March 14, 2023.

WASHINGTON - Larry Giberson, the Southern Regional High School and recent Princeton University graduate charged with taking part in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, has been sentenced to two months in prison following his plea to felony civil disorder.

Giberson must also serve six months of supervised release as home detention once his sentence ends and must pay restitution of $2,000 for his estimated share of the $2.9 million in damage to the Capitol building, according to court documents.

He remains free for the time being on a personal recognizance bond, according to the court filings.

Giberson, 22, of the Manahawkin section of Stafford, was among the rioters accused of repeatedly engaging in violence against law enforcement officers who were stationed in the Lower West Terrace “tunnel” entrance of the Capitol as a joint session of Congress was underway to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election, authorities said.

In U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., Wednesday, Giberson voiced remorse for his "careless and thoughtless actions," the Associated Press reported.

“I don’t believe my defining moment was there on the Lower West Terrace,” he told Judge Carl J. Nichols. “Instead, I believe my defining moment is now, standing before you.”

The Trump-appointed judge called Giberson's behavior on Jan. 6 “reprehensible.," but said Giberson’s youth argued for a more lenient sentence and that he considers the two-month term to be “something of a break,” the AP reported.

Giberson was 19 at the time of the riot.

“I do believe that his expressions of remorse, generally and then again today, are candid and truthful,” the AP quoted the judge as saying. “That’s important to me.”

Giberson faced a maximum prison sentence of five years and a fine of up to $250,000 for the felony civil disorder.

Giberson released a statement to the Asbury Park Press shortly after being charged in March, saying he cooperated with federal authorities during the investigation.

In an interview with FBI agents in Princeton and in the presence of his attorney, Giberson admitted he was the individual seen in several photos and video clips that were posted online showing him at the Capitol during the riot.

According to the terms of his plea agreement, he will continue to cooperate while the Jan. 6 investigation proceeds.

Princeton University student Larry Giberson, 21, of Stafford, was among the rioters who repeatedly engaged in violence against law enforcement officers who were stationed in the Lower West Terrace “tunnel” entrance of the Capitol, according to a statement from the U.S. Justice Department on Tuesday, March 14, 2023.

After arriving for the rally with his mother, who was not charged in the riot, Giberson separated from her and entered the tunnel at 3:08 p.m., making his way toward the front of the pack of rioters, authorities said. He joined the mob as they attempted to force their way into the building by coordinating “heave-ho” pushing efforts against the police line.

Giberson was wearing a blue baseball cap with the words “TRUMP — Make America Great Again” on it, a black and gray gaiter with the U.S. flag on it, and a Donald Trump flag around his neck, according to the FBI. That's how he was first identified.

Princeton University student Larry Giberson, 21, of Stafford, was among the rioters who repeatedly engaged in violence against law enforcement officers who were stationed in the Lower West Terrace “tunnel” entrance of the Capitol, according to a statement from the U.S. Justice Department on Tuesday, March 14, 2023.

Giberson began waving more rioters into the tunnel. He then returned into the tunnel to participate in a second round of coordinated pushing against the police line. Eventually, police officers were able to gain temporary control over the tunnel and push out the rioters, including Giberson.

While Giberson was at the front of rioters, pushing against officers in unison with other rioters, one officer was crushed between a door and a shield held by a rioter, according to an investigation into his role in the attack.

As he continued to observe the intensifying violence in and around the tunnel, Giberson started yelling: “Drag them out!” He then cheered as “weapons and pepper spray” were used against the officers in the tunnel, authorities said.

The Daily Princetonian, the student newspaper of Princeton University, reported in June that Giberson graduated from the Ivy League school with his class this past spring, receiving an undergraduate degree in politics, and certificates in values and public life, and French.

In a written statement to the student newspaper for that article, Giberson said: “At the moment, I’m just pursuing some personal passion projects and taking some time for myself, looking for a definitive conclusion to this chapter of my life before moving onto the next.”

Giberson graduated from Southern Regional High School in Stafford in 2019.

Ken Serrano covers breaking news, crime and investigations. Reach him at 732-643-4029 or at kserrano@gannettnj.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: NJ man, a Princeton grad, sentenced to prison for Jan. 6 riot.