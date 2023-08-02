Southern Regional and Princeton University graduate pleads guilty to role in Jan. 6 riot

WASHINGTON - Larry Giberson, the Southern Regional High School and recent Princeton University graduate charged with taking part in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, pleaded guilty this week to felony civil disorder.

In a plea agreement made with federal authorities last month, the Justice Department will drop related misdemeanor offenses against Giberson and will recommend a sentence of 8 to 14 months in federal prison, fines from $2,000 to $40,000, and restitution in the amount of $2,000 — Giberson’s estimated share of the nearly $2.9 million in damages to the Capitol Building. However, the agreement acknowledges that certain factors could result in a reduced sentence of 0 to 6 months. Moreover, Giberson is allowed to make the case at the time of his sentencing that no fines should be levied. He also agrees to cooperate with authorities in their ongoing investigation into the events of that day 2½-years ago.

Had the case gone to trial and Giberson was found guilty, he was facing a maximum prison sentence of five years and a fine of up to $250,000, all according to court records.

The Asbury Park Press has reached out to Giberson’s Washington-based defense attorney, Charles Burnham, for comment.

Giberson, 22, was among the rioters accused of repeatedly engaging in violence against law enforcement officers who were stationed in the Lower West Terrace “tunnel” entrance of the Capitol as a joint session of Congress was underway to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Princeton University student Larry Giberson, 21, of Stafford, was among the rioters who repeatedly engaged in violence against law enforcement officers who were stationed in the Lower West Terrace “tunnel” entrance of the Capitol, according to a statement from the U.S. Justice Department on Tuesday, March 14, 2023.

In an interview with FBI agents in Princeton earlier this year and in the presence of his attorney, Giberson admitted he was the individual seen in several photos and video clips that were posted online showing him at the Capitol during the riot.

Giberson entered the tunnel at 3:08 p.m. on Jan. 6, and made his way toward the front of the pack of rioters. He then joined the mob as they attempted to force their way into the building by coordinating “heave-ho” pushing efforts against the police line, according to the Justice Department.

Giberson was wearing a blue baseball cap with the words “TRUMP — Make America Great Again” on it, a black and gray gaiter with the U.S. flag on it, and a Donald Trump flag around his neck, according to the FBI.

While Giberson was at the front of rioters, pushing against officers in unison with other rioters, one officer was crushed between a door and a shield held by a rioter, according to an investigation into his role in the attack.

A few minutes later, Giberson rushed to the tunnel entrance and began waving more rioters into the tunnel. He then returned into the tunnel to participate in a second round of coordinated pushing against the police line. Eventually, police officers were able to gain temporary control over the tunnel and push out the rioters, including Giberson.

While the rioters continued to try and regain access to the Capitol through the tunnel, rioters dragged one officer into the crowd as Giberson stood by and watched the officer be assaulted and injured.

As he continued to observe the intensifying violence in and around the tunnel, Giberson started yelling: “Drag them out!” He then cheered as “weapons and pepper spray” were used against the officers in the tunnel, all according to the Justice Department.

The Daily Princetonian, the student newspaper of Princeton University, reported in June that Giberson graduated from the Ivy League school with his class this spring, receiving an undergraduate degree in politics, and certificates in values and public life, and French.

In a written statement to the student newspaper for that article, Giberson said: “At the moment, I’m just pursuing some personal passion projects and taking some time for myself, looking for a definitive conclusion to this chapter of my life before moving onto the next.”

He is scheduled to be sentenced before U.S. District Court Judge Carl J. Nichols in Washington on Nov. 1 and remains free in the interim.

Giberson graduated from Southern Regional High School in Stafford in 2019.

