Southern Road home damaged in fire Monday

GILEAD TWP. — An electrical fire in the attic caused $75,000 in damage to a Southern Road home Monday morning, sending one person to the hospital for smoke inhalation, according to the Bronson Fire Department.

Bronson received the call at 7:27 a.m. and requested mutual aid from Lakeland Fire and Orland, Indiana departments for tankers.

Bronson Firefighters at the 293 West Southern Road fire Monday morning. Electrical issues in the attic caused $75,000 damage.

As fire trucks arrived, smoke was visible from the single-story house at the southeast corner of Steffey and Southern roads.

Bronson Fire Chief Scott Wilber said family members were spraying water into the attic on the fire with a garden hose.

Before the firefighter's arrival, family members evacuated the 66-year-old owner from home.

Fire crews pulled down the drywall ceiling to put out the fire, which was limited to the attic above three rooms in the house, the department said.

Wilber said the department was warned about 10 oxygen tanks in the home, but they "had no bearing on the fire limited to the attic."

Firefighters used 1,750 gallons of water to extinguish the blaze during the two-and-a-half hours on the scene.

The Branch County Sheriff's Department provided traffic control on Southern Road.

LifeCare transported one resident to ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.

By Monday afternoon, clean-up was underway in the home that suffered little visible outside damage.

