Southern States Bancshares, Inc. Just Beat EPS By 16%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

As you might know, Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK) just kicked off its latest quarterly results with some very strong numbers. Southern States Bancshares beat earnings, with revenues hitting US$18m, ahead of expectations, and statutory earnings per share outperforming analyst reckonings by a solid 16%. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Southern States Bancshares' twin analysts is for revenues of US$71.0m in 2022, which would reflect a meaningful 14% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to swell 10% to US$2.38. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$69.0m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.20 in 2022. So there seems to have been a moderate uplift in sentiment following the latest results, given the upgrades to both revenue and earnings per share forecasts for next year.

Despite these upgrades,the analysts have not made any major changes to their price target of US$26.50, suggesting that the higher estimates are not likely to have a long term impact on what the stock is worth.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that Southern States Bancshares' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 30% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2022 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 15% over the past year. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 7.6% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Southern States Bancshares is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Southern States Bancshares following these results. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$26.50, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At least one analyst has provided forecasts out to 2023, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Southern States Bancshares that you should be aware of.

