Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.09

Southern States Bancshares, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SSBK) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.09 per share on 16th of February. Including this payment, the dividend yield on the stock will be 1.3%, which is a modest boost for shareholders' returns.

Southern States Bancshares' Dividend Forecasted To Be Well Covered By Earnings

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end.

Currently, Southern States Bancshares does not yet have a history of paying dividends out, with this being its first year doing so. Despite Southern States Bancshares only paying out for the first time, calculating for the company's payout ratio shows a percentage of 16%, a great sign for the sustainability of the company's dividend for the future.

EPS is set to fall by 1.1% over the next 3 years. Despite that, analysts estimate the future payout ratio could be 16% over the same time period, which is in a pretty comfortable range.

Southern States Bancshares Is Still Building Its Track Record

Without a track record of dividend payments, we can't make a judgement on how stable it has been. This doesn't mean that the company can't pay a good dividend, but just that we want to wait until it can prove itself.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. We are encouraged to see that Southern States Bancshares has grown earnings per share at 15% per year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Southern States Bancshares' prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

Southern States Bancshares Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. The distributions are easily covered by earnings, and there is plenty of cash being generated as well. If earnings do fall over the next 12 months, the dividend could be buffeted a little bit, but we don't think it should cause too much of a problem in the long term. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Southern States Bancshares that investors should take into consideration. Is Southern States Bancshares not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

