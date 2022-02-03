Southern states brace for dangerous ice accumulation as cold settles in

Best Life

Many businesses started announcing vaccine mandates last year as the Delta variant surged in the U.S. over the summer and into the fall. But even with these requirements, the country is still struggling under COVID's weight—now thanks to the Omicron variant. In just two months, this iteration of the virus is already estimated to account for more than 99 percent of new cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But the country has still only managed to g