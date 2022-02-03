Southern states brace for dangerous ice accumulation as cold settles in
AccuWeather's Jillian Angeline reported live from Tennessee on Feb. 2, where rain that fell throughout the day is expected to freeze overnight as wintry precipitation kicks in.
AccuWeather's Jillian Angeline reported live from Tennessee on Feb. 2, where rain that fell throughout the day is expected to freeze overnight as wintry precipitation kicks in.
Many businesses started announcing vaccine mandates last year as the Delta variant surged in the U.S. over the summer and into the fall. But even with these requirements, the country is still struggling under COVID's weight—now thanks to the Omicron variant. In just two months, this iteration of the virus is already estimated to account for more than 99 percent of new cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But the country has still only managed to g
Whether you need a crunchy salad to pair with your panini or a batch of Brussels sprouts to serve up with steak, there is a side dish on this list for every occasion. Plus, cooking Brussels on the stovetop gives you perfect crisp-tender texture. The herbed goat cheese dip makes this healthy appetizer or easy side dish even more delicious.
An alleged 'construction Ponzi scheme' involving the series 'Home Work' threatens to tarnish the reputation of TV's hottest home renovators.
Mourners gathered at St Patrick’s Cathedral in New York on February 1 for the wake of NYPD officer Wilbert Mora, who died days after he and his partner Jason Rivera were shot while responding to a domestic call on January 21.Footage released by New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell shows police officers in line as Mora’s coffin is carried into the cathedral.CBS New York said thousands of officers turned out to pay their respects, as well as elected officials and members of the public.According to NBC New York Mora, 27, was taken off life support four days after the shooting in Harlem.A funeral service was scheduled for Wednesday. Credit: Commissioner Sewell via Storyful
Twitter users had a lot to say as they discussed the clip in the video's replies.
Courtesy of Mike and JeanineAn innocent Christmas present turned into a nightmare for an Ohio couple, who learned through an at-home DNA test that the child they had raised for 28 years was not biologically related to her father, a new lawsuit claims.According to the suit, Mike and Jeanine Harvey underwent an artificial insemination procedure at Summa Akron City Hospital in 1991, resulting in the birth of their daughter, Jessica, the next year. They never suspected anything was amiss and raised
According to our Ted Johnson, Patriots owner Robert Kraft was incensed that Tom Brady failed to mention New England in his initial NFL retirement announcement Tuesday morning.
Eagles legend and Super Bowl champion Nick Foles has a peculiarly strong connection to Tom Brady's career, and his final message to the GOAT was worth the wait. By Adam Hermann
The MSNBC anchor fired back after the Trump scion suggested "the TRUTH finally broke her!"
Video captures Edward Parker handing over $3,900 while being held at gunpoint on the job at The Lodge Hualapai in 2020. He paid back the amount he gave up after managers said hours later he must. “It’s the most outrageous thing I’ve ever seen,” his attorney said.
NFL teams are still kicking themselves for passing over Tom Brady in the 2000 NFL Draft.
Bridget Moynahan, who shares a son with NFL star Tom Brady, wrote a supportive post about his retirement announcement.
Just north of Miami Beach, Indian Creek Island boasts 24-hour security complete with a private police force
The hunter saw it as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, but plenty of critics voiced opposition as to the plight of the troublesome gator.
Robinson's removal is the first Senate expulsion since at least the mid-1800s, according to a legislative librarian.
The second college football signing day bring to close the significant developments of this year's recruiting cycle. A look at the winners and losers.
Brian Flores alleged in his lawsuit against the NFL that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross asked him to illegally recruit a "prominent QB" in 2019. That QB was Tom Brady, according to a report.
The South Carolina Republican has suddenly drawn Trump's wrath despite years of fealty.
“It’s going to be a very impactful storm,” said Sam Lashley, warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
Washington finally unveiling its new team name and identity was like a batsignal for Eagles fans to get together and crush their new division rival. By Adam Hermann