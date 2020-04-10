Southern Trust Home Services recommends steps to maintain indoor air quality

Leading HVAC, plumbing and electrical company offers tips to keep families healthy and comfortable while spending more time indoors during coronavirus crisis

ROANOKE, Va., April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Trust Home Services, an HVAC, plumbing and electrical company that has served Southern Virginia for 25 years, reminds Roanoke area homeowners that maintaining proper indoor air quality (IAQ) can protect and enhance the health and comfort of their families during a long period of sheltering in place.

"IAQ is a priority for many people when the spring allergy season kicks off," said Ted Puzio, owner of Southern Trust Home Services. "This year, it's especially urgent, with families spending a lot more time together indoors because of school cancellations, working from home and stay-at-home regulations. These are essential safeguards, but they can contribute to a decline in IAQ as dust and clutter accumulate and HVAC and plumbing systems work harder to keep families comfortable."

Puzio recommends homeowners consider the following methods to improve IAQ during Virginia's shutdown:

Clean house: Frequent dusting, sweeping and vacuuming will collect and remove pet hair and other irritants. Make sure to clean bed, bath and kitchen linens often, and reduce clutter, which allows dust and dander to accumulate. Keep damp areas like the bathroom or basement free of mold.

Frequent dusting, sweeping and vacuuming will collect and remove pet hair and other irritants. Make sure to clean bed, bath and kitchen linens often, and reduce clutter, which allows dust and dander to accumulate. Keep damp areas like the bathroom or basement free of mold. Let in fresh air: Open the windows occasionally and turn on fans to circulate fresh air in and stale air out. Use bath and kitchen exhausts to remove grease and odors.

Open the windows occasionally and turn on fans to circulate fresh air in and stale air out. Use bath and kitchen exhausts to remove grease and odors. Change air filters: Change your HVAC system's air filters on schedule, and make sure to use the proper size for efficient operation.

Change your HVAC system's air filters on schedule, and make sure to use the proper size for efficient operation. Invest in an air purifier: Options range from portable one-room units to whole-home systems. Assess your family's needs and consult a professional to find the right solution.

"The air in our homes can sometimes be even more polluted than the air outside," Puzio said. "But preparation and maintenance make a big difference in your home's IAQ. If you and your family take this opportunity to implement some new practices and discuss long-term solutions, you'll find your home more comfortable and healthy now, during the current coronavirus crisis, and into the future."

To schedule an IAQ inspection, call Southern Trust Home Services at (540) 343-4348 or visit www.southerntrusthomeservices.com.

About Southern Trust Home Services

Founded in 1995 as Southern State Electric, Southern Trust Home Services provides residential plumbing, electrical and HVAC services, including 24/7 emergency repairs, to homeowners in more than 60 cities throughout southern Virginia. Roanoke's first to offer a lifetime guarantee on all recommended repairs, Southern Trust Home Services staffs dedicated, certified, licensed and insured, drug and criminal background checked technicians who provide timely, same-day services for a variety of home repairs, installations, and maintenance. A Better Business Bureau accredited company since 2006, Southern Trust Home Services has financing available including 0 percent for 18 months, and Lifetime Repair Guarantee on stated repairs. To find out more, call 540-343-4348 or visit www.southerntrusthomeservices.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

hripley@ripleypr.com

