Southern US: Rain to dampen New Year's celebrations, renew flood risk next week

The southern United States will face additional bouts of rainfall next week which will threaten to disrupt New Year's festivities and exacerbate flooding problems.

The region will not get the extended stretch of rain-free weather it needs for swollen streams and rivers to recede and the ground to dry out, following excessive rainfall late this week.

Patches of rain and drizzle will keep this weekend damp along the Gulf Coast states before the next sizable storm arrives.



SE regional 12.29 AM More

"A new storm system will bring heavy rain back to the South from Sunday night into New Year's Eve," AccuWeather Meteorologist Kyle Elliott said.

Dallas and Little Rock, Arkansas, are first in line to receive a thorough soaking from the storm on Sunday afternoon and night, before the rain spreads into the lower Mississippi and Tennessee valleys for the final day of 2018.

"Fortunately, the heaviest rain from this storm system should track to the north of areas in Mississippi and Alabama that were pummeled with flooding downpours on Thursday night," Elliott said.



Heavy Rain 12.29 AM More

Instead, the heaviest rain is predicted to target the mid-Mississippi and Ohio valleys.

St. Louis and Indianapolis are forecast to get drenched on Monday, but conditions should dry out in time for firework displays to ring in the new year.

Still, forecasters are concerned about the corridor from eastern Louisiana through southern Mississippi and central Alabama, where the ground is soaked and many rivers remain in flood stage.

"Any additional rainfall threatens to exacerbate ongoing flooding and further delay the recession of rivers," Elliott said.

Locally gusty thunderstorms may be possible amid the downpours across the lower Mississippi Valley on Monday.

Given how saturated the ground is, even a moderate wind gust of 40-50 mph can be enough to topple trees, which can then bring down power lines and leave communities in the dark.

Even in the absence of new or worsening flooding and localized damage, the rainfall is likely to prove disruptive for those heading to First Night activities and hoping to set off fireworks.



New Years Eve Dec 28 More