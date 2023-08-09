Southern Utah man arrested in death of girlfriend's 2-year-old daughter

Salt Lake Police investigate a scene in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. The boyfriend of a St. George mother has been charged with child abuse homicide in connection with the death of the woman’s 2-year-old daughter. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

A LaVerkin man has been arrested in connection with the death of his girlfriend's 2-year-old daughter.

Randy Holt Lessing, 29, was charged Wednesday in 5th District Court with child abuse homicide, a first-degree felony and obstructing justice, a second-degree felony.

On July 19, 2-year-old Emmaline Marie Mitchell "was unconscious and unresponsive when she was admitted to St. George Regional Hospital." Doctors discovered that she had "significant trauma to the brain and head," according to a police booking affidavit.

Emmaline was flown by medical helicopter to University Medical Center of Southern Nevada due to the extent of her injuries. She died on July 24, the affidavit states.

Police say Lessing, who is the boyfriend of Emmaline's mother, told them the toddler "must have flung herself backward" off her bed while "throwing a tantrum" and hit her head.

Doctors, however, concluded that "Emmaline's injuries were obviously consistent with child abuse," the affidavit alleges.

Lessing was arrested Tuesday evening. Police have requested that he be held without bail pending trial, noting that his girlfriend's family has "expressed their concern for their safety in fear that Randy will retaliate" against them.

A memorial for Emmaline and celebration of life will be held on Aug. 19.

"Bring plants and flowers that remind you of her, to decorate the space. We will drink some sparkling cider and raise a toast to Emmaline Marie Mitchell and talk about memories of her with everyone else and celebrate her life together," according to the event listing on Facebook. "We hope for the day to be full of joy and love like she would want, not like a classic funeral because, oh boy, would she be bored."

Emmaline's mother, on Facebook, said her daughter was a "precious soul."

"She had a contagious smile and laugh that could turn any day into the best day," said her mother, ZzKora Ringger Fullmer. "Emmaline loved all animals, especially her puppy Opal. Kitties and duckies were some of her favorite friends. Emmaline was always a happy little girl and rarely had a bad day."

Story continues

Emmaline died of shaken baby syndrome, according to her mother, who also stated her daughter's organs were donated after her death "to help others have a better life."

A GoFundMe account* that was set up by a family member while Emmaline was in the hospital is now raising money to help her mother.

*KSL.com does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisers and otherwise proceed at your own risk.