Southern Utah is seeing excessive rain
There is a risk of flooding in some areas.
Several storm systems are threatening most regions of the U.S. with heavy rainfall, flooding, tornadoes and "ferocious" blizzard conditions.
Working out in a larger body can mean being hailed as inspiration or subjected to assumptions and weight comments.
AI-generated imagery and other forms of deepfakes depicting child sexual abuse (CSA) could be criminalized in the European Union under plans to update existing legislation to keep pace with technology developments, the Commission announced today. It's also proposing to create a new criminal offense of livestreaming child sexual abuse. The possession and exchange of "pedophile manuals" would also be criminalized under the plan -- which is part of a wider package of measures the EU says is intended to boost prevention of CSA, including by increasing awareness of online risks and to make it easier for victims to report crimes and obtain support (including granting them a right to financial compensation).
It's a reminder that some of China's largest tech firms have been quietly ramping up efforts to make a dent in the text- and image-to-video space. Like other generative video tools on the market, DynamiCrafter uses the diffusion method to turn captions and still images into seconds-long videos. Inspired by the natural phenomenon of diffusion in physics, diffusion models in machine learning can transform simple data into more complex and realistic data, similar to how particles move from one area of high concentration to another of low concentration.
The second-generation Hyundai Kona, new for 2024, has 25.5 cubic-feet of cargo space, which is considerably more than before. We test put it to the test.
Everbridge, a critical event management (CEM) software company, is going private in a $1.5 billion all-cash deal that will see it taken over by private equity giant Thoma Bravo. Founded in 2002 initially as 3N Global, Everbridge helps governments and enterprises from across the industrial spectrum respond to emergency situations -- this includes risk intelligence to help asses the threat landscape around where employees live or travel, as well as mass-notification tools to effectively communicate critical messaging during severe weather or terrorist attacks. Everbridge went public on the Nasdaq in 2016, with its shares hitting an all-time high in September 2021 -- the company reached a market cap of $6.4 billion, but this dropped by more than two-thirds within four months.
The Clash at the Los Angeles Coliseum was scheduled for Sunday.
The European Union's AI Act, a risk-based plan for regulating applications of artificial intelligence, has passed what looks to be the final big hurdle standing in the way of adoption after Member State representatives today voted to confirm the final text of the draft law. The development follows the political agreement reached in December -- clinched after marathon 'final' three-way talks between EU co-legislators which stretched over several days. After that, the work to turn agreed positions on scrappy negotiation sheets into a final compromise text for lawmakers approval kicked off -- culminating in today's Coreper vote affirming the draft rules.
Google has implemented an early access generative AI feature to Maps that allows users to speak to the app using conversational language. You can use the tool to discover new places along your route or just when exploring a new town.
U.S. cybersecurity agency CISA has ordered federal agencies to urgently disconnect Ivanti VPN appliances given the risk of malicious exploitation due to multiple software flaws. In an update to an emergency directive first published last week, CISA is now mandating that all federal civilian executive branch agencies — a list that includes the Homeland Security and the Securities and Exchange Commission — disconnect all Ivanti VPN appliances due to the “serious threat” posed by numerous zero-day vulnerabilities currently being exploited by malicious hackers.
The heads of the world’s leading social media companies testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, facing a combative, angry group of lawmakers whose patience with the risks to young people posed by the platforms appeared to have run out.
The extra money will go toward improving the statue's pavilion area and increased security measures.
With more people using edibles and confusion over what amount impairs driving, there are a lot of questions surrounding when it’s safe to get behind the wheel.
Mortgage insurance protects the lender from a financial loss if you don't repay your mortgage. Here's how it works and when it's required.
It's one of the more difficult conversations we can have with a parent or grandparent: You know they're no longer safe behind the wheel. But maybe they don't. Here's something you can do to prepare for a difficult conversation.
An increase in psychiatric symptoms was detected even when teens reported lower levels of cannabis, nicotine or alcohol use.
For 2024, the addition of a titanium frame, a new Snapdragon Gen 3 chip and an entire suite of AI tools makes Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra an even more versatile flagship phone.
Nonconsensual deepfake porn of Taylor Swift went viral on X this week, with one post garnering more than 45 million views, 24,000 reposts and hundreds of thousands of likes before it was removed. When mega-fandoms get organized, they're capable of immense things, like when K-pop fans reserved hundreds of tickets to a Donald Trump rally in an attempt to tank attendance numbers. Now, when you search terms like "taylor swift ai" or "taylor swift deepfake" on X, you'll find thousands of posts from fans trying to bury the AI-generated content.
