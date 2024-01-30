Southern Vermont & New Hampshire
Live, town-by-town presidential election results from the 2024 New Hampshire primary.
The former president scored another win in his bid for the GOP nomination, but Haley vowed to stay in the race.
It’s the former president’s second victory in a row after winning last week’s Iowa caucuses.
Tuesday’s GOP primary in New Hampshire is former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley’s best — and perhaps last — chance to change the direction of the Republican presidential primary.
Economic data gives Biden an edge over Trump, but there's more to the story.
Visual presentation of the 2024 primary election schedule, results in each state and the latest delegate counts for each candidate.
Bryant’s cultural impact seemingly has multiplied since his death four years ago today.
Up next for Republicans is Nevada, which is holding both a primary and caucus early next month.
Alabama is hiring an excellent coach, and DeBoer will have every resource available. But following a legend isn't easy, and Alabama is only one coach removed from being the butt of jokes.
One throwaway line in "Mean Girls" has loomed over a Southern California dad for decades. He thinks it’s funny — mostly.
VinFast, Vietnam's electric vehicle manufacturer, plans to initially invest $500 million to set up an integrated facility in India and break into the world's third-largest automobile market. The memorandum of understanding with the state government of Tamil Nadu, unveiled on Saturday, earmarks an investment of up to $2 billion, the company said without giving a concrete timeframe. The Indian southern state is a major center for automobile manufacturing with production facilities of prominent companies such as BMW, Hyundai, and Renault-Nissan, alongside electric vehicle manufacturers, including BYD from China and India-based Ather Energy and Ola Electric that specialize in making electric two-wheelers.
The world's largest cruise ship is set for its maiden voyage on Saturday, but environmental groups are concerned that the liquefied natural gas-powered vessel — and other giant cruise liners to follow — will leak harmful methane into the atmosphere.
Moose in Canada have a habit of stopping on the highways and licking salt off cars, and risk getting struck by other vehicles.
Nanoplastics are more prevalent in bottled water than scientists originally thought — and it could have an impact on your health. Here's what to know.
Several storm systems are threatening most regions of the U.S. with heavy rainfall, flooding, tornadoes and "ferocious" blizzard conditions.
NASA just released its annual global temperature report and, well, 2023 was the hottest year since measurements began in 1880. Additionally, the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) reported that 2024 could be even hotter.
