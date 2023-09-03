Southern Vermont & New Hampshire

  • From Hawaii to Vermont, climate change keeps hitting Americans hard in 2023

    Between Maui’s deadly wildfires, flash floods in Vermont, overwhelming wildfire smoke and more record-shattering heat waves, this summer has, once again, served up more evidence of how climate change can upend daily life in the United States

  • Tropical Storm Idalia full coverage: Downgraded storm barrels through Southeast U.S.

    Tropical Storm Idalia is continuing to barrel through the southeastern U.S. on Thursday after it made landfall as a powerful Category 3 storm in Florida, leaving two men reportedly dead in its wake.

  • Bronny James ‘doing extremely well’ after cardiac arrest, USC coach Andy Enfield says

    “We just have to be patient and take it step by step.”

  • How to watch the Republican presidential debate

    When Republican candidates for president take the stage Wednesday night in Milwaukee for the first primary debate, they won't be speaking to all Americans, and they almost certainly won't be speaking to you.

  • Tesla investors might get payout from SEC settlement

    Tesla shareholders who claimed to face financial losses after CEO Elon Musk tweeted about taking the company private might be on the verge of receiving compensation from a $42.3 million fund established as part of Musk's federal securities fraud settlement. The United States Securities and Exchange Commission said 3,350 eligible claimants will share in the payout, recouping almost 52% of their losses, according to a Wednesday night court filing in the Southern District of New York Court. The compensation to investors comes several months after Musk was found not liable in a class-action securities fraud trial that explored how the CEO's now infamous “funding secured” tweet caused volatility in the stock, resulting in losses of money.

  • Two founders behind crypto mixer Tornado Cash charged by US federal courts

    The two founders behind Tornado Cash, a cryptocurrency mixing service, have been charged by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York, according to a statement on Wednesday. Roman Storm and Roman Semenov were officially charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering, conspiracy to commit sanctions violations and conspiracy to operate an unlicensed money transmitting business, according to a newly unsealed indictment. Storm was arrested in Washington on Wednesday but Semenov still remains at large, the SDNY stated.

  • USC student reveals apartment’s ‘Transformers’ bed-desk-closet machine, and TikTok has opinions

    "My claustrophobia could never..."

  • Reports: Arizona State to start true freshman QB Jaden Rashada

    Jaden Rasha was originally a Florida recruit but he was released from his national letter of intent amid a highly-publicized NIL deal gone bad.

  • Watch India's Chandrayaan-3 moon landing live

    Chandrayaan-3, India's latest mission to the moon, is set to undertake its key final stage today as the unmanned spacecraft attempts a soft landing on the lunar surface — 40 days after its launch from the southern part of the South Asian nation. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will livestream the launch that will begin at 4:50 am PT on August 23 (5:20 pm IST), more than half an hour before the targeted landing time of 5:34 am PT (6:04pm IST). On Tuesday, ISRO confirmed that the mission was on schedule and said the systems were undergoing regular checks, and smooth sailing continued.

  • Grieving widow sues Tesla over deadly Model 3 crash and explosion

    A grieving widow is suing Tesla after her husband's 2020 Model 3 crashed and exploded, causing a fire that resulted in his death. The plaintiff, Jiyoung Yoon, claims Tesla played a role in designing, manufacturing, distributing and selling her husband's car in its "defective and unreasonably dangerous condition," which ultimately caused his death, according to a lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York. Jyung Woo Hahn, 46, was driving his Tesla on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Rockland County, New York, on March 12, 2022 when the vehicle malfunctioned and collided with a tree and immediately burst into flames.

  • Saints tight end Jimmy Graham arrested after medical episode, team believes he may have experienced a seizure

    Jimmy Graham was released from the hospital Saturday morning and is back with the Saints.

  • Coinbase gets green light to let US investors trade crypto futures

    The regulatory approval comes as the largest US crypto exchange squares off against the Securities and Exchange Commission in court.

  • Electrify America–backed 75MW solar farm kicks off operations

    Electrify America, the EV charging company created by Volkswagen in the aftermath of its diesel emissions scandal, said on Tuesday that a new, 75 megawatt solar farm in Southern California is now up and running. Electrify America isn't operating this solar farm. Instead, the company struck a 15-year virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) with renewable energy developer Terra-Gen. It's the latest development in Electrify America's efforts to link itself to renewable energy projects.

  • Yes, it's raining more than usual — and climate change and El Niño are 2 reasons why

    More than 120 million people from Atlanta to Philadelphia found themselves at risk of severe thunderstorms Monday, including strong wind gusts, hail, and heavy rain. Besides natural variability, the main factors contributing to this year’s wet weather are El Niño and climate change.

  • Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried's bail revoked ahead of October trial

    Sam Bankman-Fried, the former CEO of the now-bankrupt crypto exchange FTX, had his bail revoked ahead of his October trial, US District Court Judge Lewis Kaplan said on Friday. The decision came after allegations that Bankman-Fried leaked the diary of Caroline Ellison, the former CEO of FTX’s investment-arm Alameda Research, to the New York Times. Bankman-Fried is facing a number of charges, including defrauding FTX investors, from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the Southern District of New York’s attorney’s office.

  • This Charleston home is colorful and cozy — and has a dining room turned closet!

    Venita Aspen is a content creator and "Southern Charm" star living in Charleston, South Carolina who turned an old home into a dreamy pad with color-coded rooms for her and her dog, Charles. The post This Charleston home is colorful and cozy — and has a dining room turned closet! appeared first on In The Know.

  • Margot Robbie appears on 'Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge' to crown a winner

    Who better than Barbie herself — Margot Robbie — to announce the winner of HGTV's "Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge"?

  • Tesla discounts Model S by $30,000 and Model X by $41,000 to gain EV tax credits

    Tesla this year has dropped the starting price of the Model X to $79,990 — a $41,000 reduction from the start of the year — to get federal tax credits.

  • Trailblazing 'groupie feminist' Pamela Des Barres at 75: 'I still get called a slut'

    36 years after the groupie/author was "stunned by the sanctimonious vitriol" surrounding her juicy memoir 'I'm with the Band,' she's still "trying to redeem the scurrilous 'G-word.'"

  • Woman finds ‘weird’ blue pieces sprinkled all throughout her car, films viral PSA about lighters: ‘Omg’

    "I didn't even know this was a thing..."