Southern View Community Park to get upgrade after village receives state grant

Park projects across Illinois are being awarded state grants to help with land development and recreational opportunities in economically distressed communities.

Gov. JB Pritzker announced the 111 local park projects that will be receiving grants through the Open Space Lands Acquisition and Development program. This is the 37th year for the program and the second year money has been set aside for distressed communities. All of the grants add up to about $55 million.

Sangamon, Christian, Montgomery, and Macoupin counties are among central Illinois counties receiving the grants.

The Village of Southern View Community Park in Sangamon County will receive $280,700. It was the second time that Southern View applied for the grant.

“We submitted our application and rewrote our narrative on what we needed the funds for, to upgrade our playground equipment,” said Lisa Cave, the Southern View village treasurer. “We received letters of support from Sen. Doris Turner and Rep. Nikki Budzinski and waited patiently for the selection process.”

"The grant will be used to replace deteriorating playground equipment in the village's only park. There are a lot of families who visit the park and as of right now the equipment is not in the best condition to play with," said Cave. "With the city of Springfield being so close many residents choose to visit the parks there because of this the Southern View community park has lost a lot of visitors."

Village officials hope that replacing the old equipment with newer and more durable equipment will bring back Southern View residents and bring in more visitors to the park.

“It’s a great park. We have a mile-long walking path and a pond and three pavilions that people can rent out,” said Cave. “It’s a nice and quiet park and I would like to see it continue going that way for another 100 years.”

Other communities receiving grants include Taylorville, $140,000, and Taylorville Park District, $600,000 in Christian County. Also, the Village of Modesto in Macoupin County received $600,000, and Litchfield in Montgomery County was awarded $300,000.

