Southern Water outline investment plan to reduce storm overflows

Southern Water has outlined a plan to reduce the use of storm overflows

Southern Water has outlined a new multi-million pound plan to reduce the use of storm overflows.

The proposals, backed by water regulator Ofwat, would see the firm invest an extra £50m by spring 2025.

Southern Water said the plan, which includes "innovative" projects, aimed to reduce storm overflows in Deal, Margate and Whitstable by at least 20% within two years.

But sea swimmer Elaine Heffernan, from Whitstable, said: "It's not enough."

"Everything that is good for the environment is helpful," she said.

"But this does not make up for the tens of millions of pounds that they have sucked out in dividends instead of investing in the plant."

Sal Burtt-Jones, campaigner for SOS Whitstable, said the group welcomed all solutions to the problem

Sal Burtt-Jones, campaigner for SOS Whitstable, said the group welcomed "any natural solutions to the problems".

She added: "However, until we see the results of this, it's difficult not to have reservations."

The plan will see the introduction and installation of raingarden planters, swales, tree-pits and countryside wetland schemes in an attempt to stop and slow surface and groundwater reaching the sewer system.

Southern Water chief executive Lawrence Gosden said reducing the use of storm overflows and their impact on water quality was his "priority".

"To do this, we have to get to the root of the problem and reduce the amount of surface water entering the sewerage system," he said.

"The opportunity to accelerate our rollout of the innovative and sustainable drainage solutions we have already piloted, on a much larger scale in three specific areas, is a positive opportunity."

He added that the tactics outlined in the firm's plan have proven to help reduce volumes of surface water, stop sewage spills and bring nature back to communities.

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.