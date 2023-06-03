Southern Water starts £3m upgrade to West Wellow centre

Southern Water has begun £3m of work to reduce the use of storm overflows in Hampshire.

The money is being used to increase the capacity of West Wellow Wastewater Treatment Works near Romsey.

Project manager Taniko Aston-Kolek said the firm was "significantly investing in our assets".

Recent after data revealed the number of times the firm breached its storm overflow permits increased by 153% last year.

The company registered 195 breaches in 2022, up from 77 the previous year.

Data recently revealed Southern Water recorded the highest number of storm overflow permit breaches in 2022

Three new tanks will be installed at the site to boost the amount of wastewater the firm can treat and reduce the water overflowing into the River Blackwater.

The work is part of a £2bn investment pledged by Southern Water between 2020 and 2025 to improve the company's environmental performance across the south of England.

Mr Aston-Kolek, said: "We understand the concerns around storm overflows and one way we can reduce them is by significantly investing in our assets and increasing the amount of wastewater we can treat, especially when there is heavy rain.

"We'd like to thank the local community for their understanding while this work happens."

The project is expected to complete in spring next year.

