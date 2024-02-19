This southern Wisconsin city just won an award for the best-tasting water in America

Columbus Utilities in Columbus, Wis., won the gold medal in the 25th annual Great American Water Taste Test at the National Rural Water Association's Rural Water Rally in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 7, 2024.

Many people know Wisconsin for its milk or beer, but did you know that the state is also home to some of America's best-tasting water?

Earlier this month, Columbus Utilities in Columbus, a small city northeast of Madison, won the gold medal at the National Rural Water Association's 25th Annual Great American Water Taste Test. The taste test and awards ceremony took place Feb. 7 at the NRWA's annual Rural Water Rally in Washington, D.C.

Columbus Utilities beat out 40 other entrants from across the country for the top prize. In order to compete in the Great American Water Taste Test, Columbus Utilities also had to win the state's best-tasting water award at the Wisconsin Rural Water Association's water taste test at last year's WRWA Annual Technical Conference. All Great American Water Taste Test entrants had to first win their state association's taste test.

"Yesterday, Feb. 7, the city of Columbus, Wisconsin won best-tasting water in the United States!" WRWA wrote on Facebook.

"This water taste test pits water from systems across the nation against each other for the chance to claim that they have the best-tasting water in the United States. After judging elements, which included color, clarity, bouquet, and of course, taste, Columbus, Wisconsin, was chosen as the system with the best tasting water."

The Rural Water Rally brings utility system representatives to Capitol Hill to support funding programs, training and technical assistance. "Rural folks" meet with their representatives and senators and ask them to support America's rural water and wastewater system, along with related bills and programs, WRWA writes.

"This is a chance to tell our stories and show off the excellent work of our rural operators and their successes in the water industry."

Columbus Utilities was founded in 1896. The municipally owned and operated electric and water utility serves more than 2,200 customers in the City of Columbus. According to the utility's website, its water quality and capacity are monitored every day by well-trained system operators.

"The Columbus Water Utility is composed of three operating wells, two treatment plants, two in-ground reservoirs and one elevated tower," the company writes. "The combined capacity of the treatment plants is 2,500,000 gallons per day, of softened, iron-filtered water. Fluoride, chlorine and orthophosphate are added to the water just prior to leaving the treatment plants. At the end of 2022, the utility served 2,396 customers in Columbus, with sales of 113,293,000 gallons."

