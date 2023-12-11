Southern York County man dies after crash involving a tractor pulling a manure spreader

A southern York County man died Dec. 2 at WellSpan York Hospital from injuries he sustained in a crash, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

Lester Stewart, 68, of the 700 block of Fawn Grove Road in Fawn Township, died of blunt force injuries, a news release states. The manner of death is accidental.

The crash happened around 8:45 p.m. Dec. 2 in the 300 block of Marsteller Road in Hopewell Township, and it involved a tractor pulling a manure spreader.

Stewart was attempting to drive around the farm equipment when his vehicle clipped the manure spreader, and he lost control of his vehicle, the release states. It was foggy at the time.

He was not wearing a seatbelt, the release states.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating.

