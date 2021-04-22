Southfield police seek tips after eyeglasses stolen off man's face

Apr. 22—Southfield police are looking for those involved in swiping a man's specs from his face.

The theft happened Friday at a car wash on Telegraph and south of 12 Mile.

According to police, the victim told officers he was approached from behind by a male who grabbed the victim's glasses off his face.

The thief then fled on foot south on Telegraph before entering a white Chevrolet Impala that drove away.

Police released images of the suspects captured by security cameras.

Anyone with information about the theft should call the Southfield Police Detective Bureau at (248) 796-5540.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez